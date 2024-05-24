While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 24

Oxford University students arrested at pro-Palestinian sit-in
British police said they had arrested 16 people on suspicion of aggravated trespass at the University of Oxford on May 23, after pro-Palestinian protesters held a sit-in at the university vice-chancellor’s office.
The Oxford Action for Palestine group (OA4P) said university authorities called police after students began their protest at administration offices, as has happened at other campuses in Britain, the United States and elsewhere during the conflict in Gaza.
“Officers attended Wellington Square at Oxford University, at around 8am this morning following reports that protesters had gained access to a private office within one of the buildings,” Thames Valley Police said in a statement.
Sunak and Starmer hit UK campaign trail after shock election call
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Labour Party rival Keir Starmer kicked off their election campaigns on May 23, each arguing that only they can snap the country out of its economic and political malaise.
Sunak, whose Conservatives have trailed Labour by more than 15 points in polls since he became prime minister in October 2022, shocked and angered many in his party when he gambled by calling a July 4 election, months earlier than expected.
He argued on May 23 that the economy was turning a corner and he had a plan to tackle illegal immigration. But with prices in the shops up 21 per cent in the last three years and the national health service buckling under record waiting times, it may be hard to persuade voters that Britain is on the right track.
Trump says Putin will free jailed US reporter Gershkovich for him
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on May 23 he will use his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin to get Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich freed from a Russian prison.
The assertion was ridiculed by the campaign of Democratic President Joe Biden, which cited Trump’s frequent criticism of the news media as an “enemy of the people.”
Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform that the journalist would be freed soon after the Nov 5 US presidential election where he faces a rematch against Biden.
Ukraine returns 13 children from Russia, occupied territories
Thirteen Ukrainian children returned on May 23 to their homeland from Russia and Moscow-occupied territories of Ukraine with the cooperation of Qatar, officials in Kyiv said.
“The children have already been met in their homeland,” Andriy Yermak, president’s chief of staff, said on Telegram.
Moscow handed over six children, aged between 6 and 17, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on May 22.
Djokovic two wins away from ending 2024 barren run after reaching Geneva Open semi-final
Novak Djokovic took a step closer to ending his title drought in 2024 after beating Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 7-5 6-1 on May 23 to reach the Geneva Open semi-finals.
The world number one, who accepted a late wildcard to compete at the ATP 250 tournament ahead of defending his French Open title, got himself out of a hole as he saved four set points from 0-40 down in the 10th game before breaking his opponent for a 6-5 lead. He then served out the first set.
The 37-year-old Serb kept the momentum going as he broke serve three times in the second set, lasting just 25 minutes, to prevail over the world number 27.