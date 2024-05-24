While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 24

Oxford University students arrested at pro-Palestinian sit-in



British police said they had arrested 16 people on suspicion of aggravated trespass at the University of Oxford on May 23, after pro-Palestinian protesters held a sit-in at the university vice-chancellor’s office.

The Oxford Action for Palestine group (OA4P) said university authorities called police after students began their protest at administration offices, as has happened at other campuses in Britain, the United States and elsewhere during the conflict in Gaza.

“Officers attended Wellington Square at Oxford University, at around 8am this morning following reports that protesters had gained access to a private office within one of the buildings,” Thames Valley Police said in a statement.

READ MORE HERE

Sunak and Starmer hit UK campaign trail after shock election call

