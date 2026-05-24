While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 24, 2026

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said some progress had been made on Iran and that the US might have “something to say” on the issue in the coming days.

US and Iran report progress on talks ending war

Iran, the US and mediator Pakistan all said on May 23 that progress had been made in talks on ending almost three months of war.

Tehran is focused on finalising a memorandum of understanding, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said after Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s army chief.

Field Marshal Munir also met President Masoud Pezeshkian before leaving Tehran, Iranian state media reported. The Pakistani army said negotiations over the previous 24 hours had resulted in “encouraging” progress towards a final understanding.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is visiting India, also said some progress had been made on Iran and that the US might have “something to say” on the issue in the coming days.

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Measles kills more than 500 children in Bangladesh

PHOTO: AFP

A measles outbreak in Bangladesh has killed more than 500 children, government data showed May 23, marking the country’s deadliest surge in decades of the preventable disease.

Hospitals in the capital Dhaka have been overwhelmed with cases and set up dedicated wards to take patients, but are scrambling with a shortage of intensive care beds.

Deaths are still rising, with 13 children dying in the past 24 hours alone, taking the toll from the disaster to 512, according to health department figures since March 15.

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Airport clashes as Gaza flotilla activists return home

Police detained four people at Bilbao airport in northern Spain on May 23 following clashes that broke out after activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla returned home, officials said.

The incident occurred as supporters gathered in the arrivals hall to welcome six campaigners as they arrived on a flight from Turkey after having been detained by Israeli forces.

When a relative of one of the activists tried to approach them, a police officer forcefully prevented him from doing so, leading to scuffles between both sides, public broadcaster TVE reported.

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Dozens injured in head-on German tram collision

SCREENSHOT: YOUTUBE/BILD

Two trams collided head-on in the German city of Duesseldorf on May 23, injuring over 50 people, including many who needed hospital treatment, the fire service said.

The accident happened at around 11.30am (5.30pm in Singapore) at a busy intersection of the western city, and emergency services were quickly deployed to the scene.

Twenty-eight of the injured were taken to hospital, while another 28 were more lightly injured and received treatment at the scene, said a fire service statement.

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Emotional Hull celebrate ‘incredible’ promotion

Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic and his players cried tears of joy after their “incredible journey” culminated in a lucrative promotion to the Premier League on May 23 as the Championship’s “spygate” drama finally came to an end.

Oli McBurnie clinched Hull’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in the play-off final at Wembley, scoring the £205 million (S$350 million) tap-in with just seconds left in world football’s richest match.

The Tigers are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2017 after a remarkable renaissance over the last 12 months.

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