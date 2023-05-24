While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 24

Trump criminal trial to start next March, with campaign in full swing



Donald Trump will face a criminal trial in New York on March 25, 2024, a judge said on Tuesday, meaning the former US President will be on trial as his campaign for the 2024 Republican nomination is in full swing.

Trump, who is charged with falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to a porn star, is expected to be crisscrossing the country next spring along with his rivals as states host presidential nominating contests.

Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan state court announced the date at a hearing in which Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination in 2024 and the first former US president to be criminally charged, appeared remotely from Florida.

READ MORE HERE

Former UK PM Johnson referred to police over new claims he broke Covid-19 lockdown rules: Times

