While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 24

Afghanistan's Taleban announces three-day Eid ceasefire

The Taleban announced a three-day ceasefire during the Eid al-Fitr holiday starting on Sunday in a surprise move following months of bloody fighting with Afghan forces after the group signed a landmark agreement with the US.

President Ashraf Ghani swiftly welcomed the insurgents' offer and ordered his forces to also comply.

Taleban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement posted on social media that the group's "leadership instructs all the mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate to take special measures for security of the countrymen, and conduct no offensive operation against the enemy anywhere."

The statement, which announced a halt to hostilities "during the three days of Eid," instructed Taleban fighters to refrain from entering government areas and also said that Kabul forces were not allowed to enter territories under their control.

British PM resists calls to sack aide over 400km lockdown drive

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resisted calls on Saturday from opposition parties to sack senior adviser Dominic Cummings after he travelled 400km to northern England while his wife showed Covid-19 symptoms.

Cummings, who masterminded the 2016 campaign to leave the European Union during the Brexit referendum, travelled to Durham in late March, when a strict lockdown was already in place.

Johnson’s office said Cummings made the journey to ensure his four-year-old son could be properly cared for as his wife was ill with Covid-19 and there was a “high likelihood” that Cummings would himself become unwell.

More than 40 diagnosed with Covid-19 after Frankfurt church service

More than 40 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus following a church service in Frankfurt, Germany's financial centre, earlier this month, the head of the city's health department told a news agency on Saturday.

"Most of them are not seriously ill. As far as we know only one person has been admitted to hospital," Rene Gottschalk told the dpa agency.

The service took place on May 10 at a Baptist church, the department's deputy chief Antoni Walczok told local newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau.

Netflix star and Japanese female wrestler Hana Kimura dies at 22

Professional Japanese wrestler Hana Kimura who was part of the cast in Netflix's reality show Terrace House has died after complaining about being cyber-bullied.

The cause of her death is not immediately known.

Stardom Wrestling, the organisation that promotes women wrestlers including Kimura, issued a statement on Saturday to confirm her death.

Premier League says two more people test positive for coronavirus

England's Premier League on Saturday said that two more individuals from two different clubs have tested positive for coronavirus, just three weeks from a proposed restart of the season.

In all, 996 players and club staff were tested over three days last week for Covid-19.

In previous tests on May 17 and 18, a total of 748 individuals were tested with six testing positive from three clubs.

