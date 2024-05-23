While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 23

‘Time to choose’: Sunak calls UK election for July 4
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on May 22 called an election for July 4, after rumours swirled around Parliament that the British leader was poised to call for polls.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a national election on May 22 for July 4, saying Britons would be able to choose their future in a vote his Conservatives are widely expected to lose to the opposition Labour Party after 14 years in power.
Ending months of speculation as to when he would call a new vote, Mr Sunak, 44, stood outside his Downing Street office in pouring rain and announced he was calling the election earlier than expected, a risky strategy with his party far behind Labour in the opinion polls.
Almost shouting to be heard above an anthem of Labour’s election victory in 1997 under former prime minister Tony Blair being played by protesters outside Downing Street’s gates, Mr Sunak listed what he said were his achievements in government, not only as prime minister but also as a former finance minister.
Israel releases film of female conscripts held by Hamas
Israeli television aired previously withheld footage on May 22 of five pyjama-clad female army conscripts being seized by Hamas gunmen during the Oct 7 raid that triggered the Gaza war.
The captives’ families hoped the footage would increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a truce with Hamas and secure the hostages’ release.
The government saw the release of the subtitled three-minute clip to national and international media as an opportunity to shore up support.
Scientists say they can make zero-emissions cement
Researchers on May 22 said they were a step closer to solving one of the trickiest problems in tackling climate change – how to keep making cement despite its enormous carbon footprint.
In a world first, engineers from Britain’s University of Cambridge have shown that cement can be recycled without the same steep cost to the environment as making it from scratch.
Cement binds concrete together but the whitish powder is highly carbon-intensive to produce, with the sector generating more than triple the emissions of global air travel.
UK ‘bionic MP’ returns to Parliament after quadruple amputation
A British lawmaker received a standing ovation in Parliament on May 22, as he made his first appearance since having his hands and feet amputated due to sepsis.
MPs cheered as Mr Craig Mackinlay – who has called himself “the bionic MP” – took his seat in the House of Commons shortly before Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s weekly question and answer session.
The 57-year-old Conservative MP was rushed to hospital in September 2023 and spent 16 days in an induced coma before undergoing a quadruple amputation in December.
Lookman scores hat-trick, as Atalanta win Europa League
Ademola Lookman scored a stunning hat-trick as Atalanta ended Bayer Leverkusen’s 51-match unbeaten run to win the Europa League final 3-0 on May 22 and claim their first trophy for 61 years.
Lookman became the first player to score a hat-trick in a European final for 49 years to secure Atalanta’s first ever continental trophy.
The side from Bergamo have long lived in the shadow of nearby giants AC and Inter Milan.