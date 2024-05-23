While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 23

‘Time to choose’: Sunak calls UK election for July 4

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on May 22 called an election for July 4, after rumours swirled around Parliament that the British leader was poised to call for polls.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a national election on May 22 for July 4, saying Britons would be able to choose their future in a vote his Conservatives are widely expected to lose to the opposition Labour Party after 14 years in power.

Ending months of speculation as to when he would call a new vote, Mr Sunak, 44, stood outside his Downing Street office in pouring rain and announced he was calling the election earlier than expected, a risky strategy with his party far behind Labour in the opinion polls.

Almost shouting to be heard above an anthem of Labour’s election victory in 1997 under former prime minister Tony Blair being played by protesters outside Downing Street’s gates, Mr Sunak listed what he said were his achievements in government, not only as prime minister but also as a former finance minister.

