While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 23, 2026

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Director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told US President Donald Trump she was stepping away from her role as her husband was suffering from a rare form of bone cancer.

Gabbard resigns as director of national intelligence

Tulsi Gabbard said on May 22 she is resigning from her job as President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence, saying her husband had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and that she was stepping away from her role to help him.

Ms Gabbard advised Mr Trump of her intention to step down during an Oval Office meeting on May 22, Fox News Digital reported earlier.

The resignation is effective June 30, it said.

A source familiar with the matter said that Ms Gabbard had been forced out by the White House.

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Pakistan military chief arrives in Tehran

Pakistan’s powerful army chief arrived in Tehran on May 22, with Islamabad mediating as the Islamic republic examines a new US proposal to end the Middle East war.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Mr Esmaeil Baqaei, however, said the visit did not necessarily mean “we have reached a turning point or a decisive situation”.

The disagreements between Iran and the United States were “deep and extensive”, he added in quotes carried by Iran’s ISNA news agency.

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Trump skips son’s wedding as Iran talks continue

PHOTO: PETE MAROVICH/NYTIMES

US President Donald Trump confirmed on May 22 he would miss his son’s wedding, insisting he had to stay in Washington because of “circumstances pertaining to government.”

Mr Trump had said a day earlier that the Iran war made it “bad timing” for him to attend Donald Trump Jr’s wedding to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas this weekend.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr, and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” Mr Trump said on his Truth Social network.

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Ukraine, allies confident Russia invasion losing steam

PHOTO: REUTERS

Ukraine and its allies are increasingly confident that Russia’s invasion is running out of steam as Kyiv stabilises the front line and stalls a spring offensive by Moscow.

Ukraine’s growing effectiveness at deploying drones to inflict heavy Russian troop losses is being matched by strikes behind the front lines and deep inside Russia that are stoking increasing domestic criticism of President Vladimir Putin.

Alongside an economic slowdown and restrictions on the internet, that’s leading to a deepening war fatigue among ordinary Russians.

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US Fed chair sworn in, will be ‘reform-oriented’

New US Federal Reserve chairman Kevin Warsh vowed to be “reform-oriented” as he was sworn in at the White House on May 22, with President Donald Trump insisting the central bank chief would be “totally independent”.

Mr Trump has exerted unprecedented pressure on the central bank to reduce interest rates, attempting to fire a Fed governor and pursuing a criminal probe against Mr Warsh’s predecessor, Mr Jerome Powell.

“To fulfil this mission, I will lead a reform-oriented Federal Reserve, learning from past successes and mistakes, both escaping static frameworks and models, and upholding clear standards of integrity and performance,” Mr Warsh said.

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