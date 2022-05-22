While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 22

WHO expects more cases of monkeypox to emerge globally
The World Health Organisation said it expects to identify more cases of monkeypox as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found.
As of Saturday, 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported from 12 member states that are not endemic for the virus, the UN agency said, adding it will provide further guidance and recommendations in coming days for countries on how to mitigate the spread of monkeypox.
“Available information suggests that human-to-human transmission is occurring among people in close physical contact with cases who are symptomatic”, the agency added.
Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild, and is endemic in parts of west and central Africa. It is spread by close contact, so it can be relatively easily contained through such measures as self-isolation and hygiene.
North Korea reports 'positive trend' in Covid-19 fight
For the first time in nearly 10 days North Korea's daily "fever" cases dropped below 200,000, state media said on Sunday, reporting "a positive trend" after measures were taken to control the country's first acknowledged Covid-19 outbreak.
The Covid-19 wave, declared on May 12, has fuelled concerns over a lack of vaccines, inadequate medical infrastructure and a potential food crisis in the country of 25 million.
It has refused most outside help, kept its borders shut and allows no independent confirmation of official data.
Zelensky praises pilots who died trying to fly aid into Azovstal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday praised military pilots who died trying, despite near impossible odds, to deliver aid to fighters who were besieged at a steel plant in Mariupol, a city that Russia claims has finally fallen to its forces after a siege that lasted for months.
"Many of our pilots died," Zelensky said in an interview with a Ukrainian TV channel to mark the third anniversary of his inauguration as president.
He described the pilots as "absolutely heroic people" who knew it was "almost impossible" to bring medicine, food and water to the Azovstal steel plant, as well as to evacuate the wounded and bring out bodies of those killed, because they would have to run a gauntlet of Russia's air defenses with no established air corridor.
Moscow bans over 900 prominent Americans from Russia
Russia on Saturday published a list of 963 leading Americans, including US President Joe Biden, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg and Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman banned from entering the country in retaliation for similar moves by Washington since the offensive in Ukraine.
Those named in the list on the Russian foreign ministry's website also include US government officials, lawmakers and other leading figures.
Moscow had already announced sanctions targeting many of those on the list, in particular Biden, his Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin and Zuckerberg.
‘Very happy’ Mbappe snubs Real Madrid to stay at PSG
Kylian Mbappe said he was “very happy” to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after the club’s president announced on Saturday the World Cup winner was rejecting Real Madrid to remain in France until 2025.
“I am very happy to stay in France, in Paris, in my city,” Mbappe told supporters on the Parc des Princes pitch before PSG faced Metz in their final Ligue 1 match of the season.
Standing next to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Mbappe said: “I hope I’m going to be able to continue to do what I like most – winning football matches and trophies with all of you.”