While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 22

Biden to meet McCarthy for debt ceiling talks, says Republican demands unacceptable

President Joe Biden will meet with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday for another round of talks on raising the US debt ceiling less than two weeks before a key deadline to avoid a disastrous default, officials said.

Anxiety was mounting in Washington Sunday ahead of the June 1 deadline, set by the US Treasury, for Congress to authorise more borrowing, as the two sides appeared nowhere near a compromise.

Speaking at a press conference before leaving to return to Washington from the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Biden said Republicans’ latest demands for spending cuts as a condition for raising the US government borrowing authority were “frankly unacceptable.”

“It’s time for the other side to move from their extreme positions,” he said.

READ MORE HERE

Greece’s ruling Conservatives win vote but fall short of majority