While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 22

Britain’s May offers "new deal" to try to break Brexit deadlock

British Prime Minister Theresa May set out on Tuesday (May 21) a “new deal” for Britain’s departure from the European Union, offering sweeteners to opposition parties in her fourth attempt to break an impasse in parliament over Brexit.

Three years since Britain voted to leave the EU and almost two months after the planned departure date, May is mounting a last bid to try to get the deeply divided parliament’s backing for a divorce deal and leave office with some kind of legacy.

The odds do not look good. Despite offering what she described as “significant further changes”, many lawmakers, hardened in their positions, have already decided not to vote next month for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, legislation which implements the terms of Britain’s departure.

READ MORE HERE

Sri Lanka DNA tests confirm Easter attacks ringleader was hotel bomber

Sri Lanka's police Tuesday (May 21) said DNA tests confirmed that the ringleader of the Easter attacks, Zahran Hashim, was one of the suicide bombers who blew himself up at the Shangri-La hotel.



The government's main forensic laboratory matched the ringleader of the Easter attacks, Zahran Hashim's daughter's DNA with the remains of one of the bombers at the Shangi-La hotel. PHOTO: REUTERS



Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the government's main forensic laboratory matched Hashim's daughter's DNA with the remains of one of the bombers at the hotel.

"With the latest test results we have re-confirmed the identities of all the seven suicide bombers plus two others who exploded explosives on April 21," Gunasekera said, explaining that police had matched their DNA with that of their relatives.

READ MORE HERE

Fight vaccine hesitancy as 'contagious disease', UN meeting told



The WHO says cases of measles - a highly contagious viral infection that can prove fatal - surged 300 per cent in 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Faced with a global resurgence of measles, health experts called Tuesday (May 21) for countries to step up the fight against vaccine resistance, warning the movement was spreading like a contagious disease.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus joined experts and health ministers from a range of countries at an event on "promoting vaccine confidence", amid rising concerns that resistance to immunisation is allowing preventable diseases to flourish.

"No country can afford to be complacent about immunisation," Tedros told the meeting in Geneva, where the WHO is hosting its main annual gathering.

READ MORE HERE

US McDonald's hit with sexual harassment complaints



Dozens of workers protested in front of the company's headquarters in Chicago, two days before its annual shareholders' meeting, tying their efforts to the #MeToo movement. PHOTO: AFP



McDonald's workers filed dozens of new sexual harassment charges against the fast food giant, advocates said Tuesday (May 21), escalating a years-long battle for unionization in the US and stronger worker protections.

The complaints, filed with the US agency that investigates workplace misconduct, were on behalf of workers in 20 cities.

Allegations included groping, indecent exposure, propositions for sex and retaliation against those who complained.

READ MORE HERE

Canada shuts down zoo, charges owner with cruelty



Norman Trahan, owner of the Saint-Edouard Zoo in Saint-Edouard-de-Maskinonge, about 120 kilometres northeast of Montreal, faces charges of animal cruelty and neglect. SCREENGRAB: SAINT-EDOUARD ZOO WEBSITE



Canadian authorities on Tuesday (May 21) raided a zoo, arrested its owner, and seized more than 100 animals including lions, zebras, kangaroos and bears - after finding two dead tigers on the property.

Norman Trahan, owner of the Saint-Edouard Zoo in Saint-Edouard-de-Maskinonge, about 120 kilometres northeast of Montreal, faces charges of animal cruelty and neglect.

If convicted he faces up to five years in prison and a lifetime ban on owning animals.

READ MORE HERE