While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 21

Netanyahu says ICC prosecutor’s move absurd, comparison to Hamas shameful
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the decision of the ICC prosecutor on May 20 to seek arrest warrants against him and his defense minister was absurd and that the move was meant to target all of Israel.
“I reject with disgust the comparison of the prosecutor in the Hague between democratic Israel and the mass murderers of Hamas,” Netanyahu said. “With what audacity do you compare Hamas that murdered, burned, butchered, decapitated, raped and kidnapped our brothers and sisters with the IDF soldiers fighting a just war unlike any other.”
“This is a complete distortion of reality.”
EU chiefs express ‘condolences’ over Raisi death prompting outrage
The head of the EU and its foreign policy chief prompted outrage from some European politicians on May 20 after expressing their “condolences” over the death of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi.
Raisi was confirmed dead on May 20 after search and rescue teams found his crashed helicopter in a fog-shrouded western mountain region in the Islamic republic.
“The EU expresses its sincere condolences for the death of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian, as well as other members of their delegation and crew in a helicopter accident. Our thoughts go to the families,” EU Council President Charles Michel said in a statement on X (formally known as Twitter).
BMW imported 8,000 vehicles into US with parts from banned Chinese supplier, Senate report says
German automaker BMW imported at least 8,000 Mini Cooper vehicles into the United States with electronic components from a banned Chinese supplier, a US Senate report released on May 20 said.
A report by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden’s staff said BMW imported 8,000 Mini Coopers with parts from a Chinese supplier banned under a 2021 law and that BMW continued to import products with the banned parts until at least April.
BMW Group said in an email it had “taken steps to halt the importation of affected products.”
Microsoft unveils ‘Copilot Plus’ PC amped with AI
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella unveiled a new category of PC on May 20 that features generative artificial intelligence tools built directly into Windows, the company’s world leading operating system.
The tech giant estimates that more than 50 million “AI PCs” will be sold over the next 12 months, given the appetite for devices powered by ChatGPT-style technology.
“We are introducing an entirely new class of Windows PCs engineered to unleash the power of distributed AI,” Nadella said at a launch event in Redmond, Washington.
Liverpool confirm Slot as new manager to replace Klopp
Liverpool have appointed Feyenoord’s Arne Slot as manager to replace departing coach Jurgen Klopp next season, the Premier League club announced on May 20.
Slot has been in charge of the Dutch team since 2021, and won the Eredivisie league title in 2022-23 along with the KNVB Cup this season, while Feyenoord also reached the Europa Conference League final in his first season at the club.
“Liverpool Football Club can announce Arne Slot has agreed a deal to become the club’s new head coach, formally taking up the position on June 1, 2024, subject to a work permit,” the Anfield club said in a statement.