While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 21

Netanyahu says ICC prosecutor’s move absurd, comparison to Hamas shameful



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the decision of the ICC prosecutor on May 20 to seek arrest warrants against him and his defense minister was absurd and that the move was meant to target all of Israel.

“I reject with disgust the comparison of the prosecutor in the Hague between democratic Israel and the mass murderers of Hamas,” Netanyahu said. “With what audacity do you compare Hamas that murdered, burned, butchered, decapitated, raped and kidnapped our brothers and sisters with the IDF soldiers fighting a just war unlike any other.”

“This is a complete distortion of reality.”

READ MORE HERE

EU chiefs express ‘condolences’ over Raisi death prompting outrage

