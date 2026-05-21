While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 21, 2026

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A US helicopter patrolling near a commercial vessel as American forces enforce the US' maritime blockade against Iran.

Trump says in ‘final stages’ of talks with Iran

Iran said on May 20 it was examining the latest US proposal received from mediator Pakistan in talks to end the Middle East war, despite the two sides trading threats over resuming attacks.

It came after US President Donald Trump told reporters that Washington was in the “final stages” of negotiations with Iran.

“We’ll either have a deal or we’re going to do some things that are a little bit nasty. But hopefully that won’t happen,” Mr Trump said.

“I’m in no hurry. I just, ideally, I’d like to see few people killed, as opposed to a lot,” he added.

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UAE pipeline bypassing Hormuz strait 50% complete

PHOTO: AFP

The UAE’s new crude pipeline bypassing the Strait of Hormuz is about 50 per cent complete, the head of ADNOC said on May 20, adding that global oil flows may take at least four months to recover to 80 per cent of pre-conflict levels after the Iran war ends.

Tehran has largely kept the waterway critical for global oil and gas supplies shut to all ships other than its own since US-Israeli strikes on Feb 28, sending energy prices and inflation surging and fanning fears of an economic downturn.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office revealed the existence of the new West-East Pipeline project last week, saying Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed directed state-owned oil giant ADNOC to fast-track its construction in order to double export capacity via the port of Fujairah by 2027.

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US indicts former Cuban president Raul Castro

EPA

The United States on May 20 criminally indicted Cuba’s former president Raul Castro as Washington called on the communist-ruled island’s people to embrace a “new path.”

An indictment unsealed in a federal court in Florida charged the influential former president over the 1996 downing of`two civilian planes manned by anti-Castro pilots.

Mr Castro, brother of Fidel Castro, the late iconic US nemesis who led the 1959 communist revolution, was charged with murder, conspiracy to kill Americans, and destruction of aircraft.

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Sinkhole shuts down New York airport runway

A sinkhole on May 20 forced the closure of one of the runways at New York’s LaGuardia airport, prompting cancellations and delays and ongoing emergency repairs.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which manages New York City area airports, said at 11am that officials were conducting a daily morning inspection of LaGuardia’s airfield when crews identified a sinkhole.

The authority warned “travellers should expect delays and cancellations, particularly with forecast thunderstorms expected later today.”

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Clinical Aston Villa win Europa League

Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia scored stunning goals as Aston Villa outclassed Freiburg 3-0 in the Europa League final on May 20 to end a 30-year wait for silverware and earn their coach Unai Emery a record-extending fifth win in the competition.

Morgan Rogers added a third as Villa secured a first major trophy since they lifted the English League Cup in 1996, and their first victory in continental competition since they were European Cup champions in 1982 after defeating Bayern Munich in the final.

Back-to-back wins in the Europa League for Premier League clubs after Tottenham Hotspur were victors last season kept alive a rare continental hat-trick with Arsenal in the final of the Champions League and Crystal Palace to play in the Conference League decider.

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