While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 20

Major Gaza hospital reopens amid the chaos of war
Lying bedridden in her room at the recently reopened Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in Gaza, Alaa Abu Ahmed is relieved that she can finally restart her medical treatment.
Displacement because of fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in the Palestinian territory interrupted Abu Ahmed’s treatment for a chronic condition.
Over a week in February, the hospital was attacked when Khan Yunis was the focus of fighting and soldiers raided it, saying Hamas was holding Israeli hostages there.
Islamic State claims attack in Afghanistan that killed three Spaniards
Islamic State on May 19 claimed responsibility for an attack by gunmen on tourists in Afghanistan’s central Bamiyan province, the group said on its Telegram channel.
Three Spanish tourists were killed and at least one Spaniard was injured in the attack, Spain’s foreign ministry said on May 17.
Taliban interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qaniee said four people had been arrested over the attack in which gunmen opened fire. In addition to the three foreign tourists, one Afghan citizen had been killed in the attack. Four foreigners and three Afghans were also injured, he added.
Slovak PM Fico’s attacker may not have acted alone, says minister
The suspect in an assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico may not have been just a “lone wolf” as previously believed, the interior minister said on May 19, as security services try to shed light on an attack that sent shockwaves through Europe.
Fico is no longer in immediate danger but is still in a serious condition after being hit by four bullets on May 15, in what was the first major assassination attempt on a European political leader for more than 20 years.
The incident has highlighted the deep polarisation of politics in the central European country of 5.4 million people.
Manchester City celebrate unprecedented fourth successive league title
Manchester City won an unprecedented fourth straight English top flight title with a 3-1 win over West Ham United on May 19 to pip rivals Arsenal on the final day of a thrilling Premier League season, sending fans onto the pitch in a sea of blue.
Two glorious early goals from league player of the season Phil Foden created a party atmosphere in the sunshine at the Etihad Stadium, before a stunning bicycle kick from West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus before halftime briefly unnerved the hosts.
But victory never looked in doubt and Rodri sealed the points with a low shot just before the hour from outside the area, giving Pep Guardiola’s side a sixth title in seven years.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs apologises after video depicting attack on ex-girlfriend
Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs posted an apology to social media on May 19, two days after the release of hotel surveillance video that appeared to show him attacking his ex-girlfriend.
“I’m truly sorry,” Combs said in a video post on his Instagram page. “My behaviour on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now.”
Addressing the camera directly, Combs said he had sought therapy and gone into rehab.