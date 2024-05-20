While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 20

Major Gaza hospital reopens amid the chaos of war



Lying bedridden in her room at the recently reopened Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in Gaza, Alaa Abu Ahmed is relieved that she can finally restart her medical treatment.

Displacement because of fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in the Palestinian territory interrupted Abu Ahmed’s treatment for a chronic condition.

Over a week in February, the hospital was attacked when Khan Yunis was the focus of fighting and soldiers raided it, saying Hamas was holding Israeli hostages there.

READ MORE HERE

Islamic State claims attack in Afghanistan that killed three Spaniards

