While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 20

Former UK PM Boris Johnson to become father again
Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson will become a father again, his wife Carrie said on Friday. It will be the couple’s third child together and believed to be the ex-leader’s eighth.
“New team member arriving in just a few weeks,” Carrie Johnson posted on her Instagram account, alongside a photograph of her hand-in-hand with their two young children, Wilfred and Romy.
“Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it non-stop. Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming. She soon will,” she added.
India to withdraw 2,000-rupee notes from circulation
India will start withdrawing its highest value currency notes from circulation, the central bank said on Friday, in a move that economists said could boost bank deposits at a time of high credit growth.
The withdrawal of 2,000-rupee (S$32.44) notes - which the finance ministry’s top official, T.V Somanathan, said would not cause disruption “either in normal life or in the economy” - also comes ahead of elections in four large states at the end of the year and a national ballot in spring 2024.
Most of India’s political parties are believed to hoard cash in high denomination bills to fund election campaign expenses to get around tough spending limits imposed by the Election Commission.
US imposes sanctions on hundreds of targets in fresh Russia action
The United States on Friday announced sanctions on more than 300 targets as Group of Seven leaders met in Japan, aiming to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and intensifying one of the harshest sanctions efforts ever implemented.
The move, which targets Russia’s sanctions evasion, future energy revenues and military-industrial supply chains, marks the latest sanctions and export controls targeting Moscow, which have already hit thousands of targets and imposed steep curbs on Russia.
“Today’s actions will further tighten the vise on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s ability to wage his barbaric invasion and will advance our global efforts to cut off Russian attempts to evade sanctions,” US Treasury Department Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.
Instagram readies Twitter competitor for summer release
Instagram is planning to release a text-based app that will compete with Twitter.
The company is currently testing the project with celebrities and influencers, according to people familiar with the matter. It has been secretly available to select creators for months, according to one of the people.
The app, which will be separate from Instagram but will allow people to connect accounts, may debut as soon as June, according to Lia Haberman, who teaches social and influencer marketing at UCLA and published a screenshot of an early app description. It may eventually be compatible with other Twitter competitor apps, including Mastodon, according to Haberman’s screenshot.
Clinching Premier League title like serving to win Wimbledon: Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has compared the tension of trying to wrap up the Premier League title to a tennis player serving to win Wimbledon.
Guardiola’s side will be crowned champions for a fifth time in six seasons if second placed Arsenal lose at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
If the Gunners win, then City can seal the title by beating Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, or by winning either of their final two games at Brighton and Brentford.