While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 20

Former UK PM Boris Johnson to become father again



Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson will become a father again, his wife Carrie said on Friday. It will be the couple’s third child together and believed to be the ex-leader’s eighth.

“New team member arriving in just a few weeks,” Carrie Johnson posted on her Instagram account, alongside a photograph of her hand-in-hand with their two young children, Wilfred and Romy.

“Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it non-stop. Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming. She soon will,” she added.

READ MORE HERE

India to withdraw 2,000-rupee notes from circulation

