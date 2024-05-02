While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 2

Limiting China’s influence should be US’ top priority: Survey
Nearly half of Americans feel that limiting China’s power and influence should be the US’ top foreign policy priority, even as more people are increasingly viewing the East Asian giant as an enemy, a new Pew Research Centre survey showed.
About 49 per cent of those polled said curtailing China’s clout should be the top priority of the US government, while 42 per cent said this should be given some priority.
Just 8 per cent said it was not of vital importance.
Forty-two per cent of the participants described China as an enemy, up from 38 per cent in the last survey conducted in 2023.
US issues hundreds of sanctions targeting Russia, China
The US on May 1 issued hundreds of fresh sanctions targeting Russia over the war in Ukraine, in action that took aim at Moscow’s circumvention of Western measures, including through China.
The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on nearly 200 targets, while the State Department designated more than 80.
The US imposed sanctions on 20 companies based in China and Hong Kong, following repeated warnings from Washington about China’s support for Russia’s military, including during recent trips by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the country.
US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates at 23-year high
The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for a sixth straight meeting on May 1, keeping the level at a 23-year high to fight stubborn price increases.
At the end of a two-day meeting, the central bank decided unanimously to keep the benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.25-5.50 per cent, citing a “lack of further progress” towards its 2 per cent inflation target.
“The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks,” said the Fed, in a statement.
Blinken visits Gaza border crossing to check aid delivery
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 1 toured a key Gaza border crossing for a first-hand look at aid shipments, after calling on Israel to do more to help the war-ravaged territory.
Mr Blinken travelled to Kerem Shalom, an Israeli entry point into Gaza a few kilometres from the southern city of Rafah, where he saw dozens of trucks waiting to enter – as well as several Israeli military tanks parked nearby.
Mr Blinken, who was escorted by Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, did not immediately speak to reporters.
UK begins detaining migrants set to be deported to Rwanda
British authorities have started to detain migrants in preparation for them to be sent to Rwanda in the next nine to 11 weeks, the government said on May 1, laying the groundwork for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s flagship immigration policy.
Parliament in April approved a law that paves the way for sending asylum seekers to Rwanda if they arrive in Britain without permission.
Mr Sunak, who is expected to call an election later in 2024 in which illegal migration is likely to feature prominently, wants the first flights to take off in July.