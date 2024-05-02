While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 2

Limiting China’s influence should be US’ top priority: Survey

Nearly half of Americans feel that limiting China’s power and influence should be the US’ top foreign policy priority, even as more people are increasingly viewing the East Asian giant as an enemy, a new Pew Research Centre survey showed.

About 49 per cent of those polled said curtailing China’s clout should be the top priority of the US government, while 42 per cent said this should be given some priority.

Just 8 per cent said it was not of vital importance.

Forty-two per cent of the participants described China as an enemy, up from 38 per cent in the last survey conducted in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

US issues hundreds of sanctions targeting Russia, China