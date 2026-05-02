While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 2, 2026

White House says Iran war ‘terminated,’ as war powers deadline arrives

US President Donald Trump’s administration argued that a ceasefire with Tehran had “terminated” hostilities as a legal deadline arrived on May 1 for coming to Congress about the two-month Iran war.



Under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, the president can wage military action for only 60 days before ending it, asking Congress for authorisation or seeking a 30-day extension due to “unavoidable military necessity regarding the safety of United States Armed Forces” while withdrawing forces.



The war began on Feb 28, when Israel and the US began airstrikes on Iran. On May 1, Iranian state news agency IRNA said Tehran had sent its latest proposal for negotiations with the US to Pakistani mediators.



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Ukraine rolls out army reform plan as peace talks stall

PHOTO: REUTERS

Ukraine announced plans on May 1 to carry out reforms of the army this summer to address problems with infantry shortages and the discharge of the longest-serving soldiers, four years into a grinding war with Russia in which talks have stalled.



Despite an initial influx of volunteers, Ukraine’s military has been significantly outmanned throughout the war since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.



Manpower shortages have become an even more pressing issue as enthusiasm for service has waned amid reports of poor training and support, as well as heavy-handed draft officers.

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US calls for Suu Kyi’s immediate release as she is moved to house arrest

PHOTO: AFP

The United States on May 1 called for Myanmar to immediately release deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi after the junta said it would move her to house arrest, five years since putting her into detention in a coup.



A senior source from her dissolved National League for Democracy (NLD) party told AFP she would likely be kept under arrest at an address in the capital Naypyidaw.



Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing toppled Ms Suu Kyi’s elected government in 2021, detaining her on a host of charges which rights groups say were confected to sideline her.



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Trump says he will raise tariffs on EU autos to 25%

PHOTO: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump said on May 1 he would increase tariffs on cars and trucks from the European Union to 25 per cent, saying the bloc had not complied with its trade deal with Washington.



“Based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States,” he wrote in a social media post.



“It is fully understood and agreed that, if they produce Cars and Trucks in U.S.A. Plants, there will be NO TARIFF.”



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Baguettes take centre stage on France’s Labour Day

PHOTO: AFP

French bakeries sold crusty baguettes and flaky croissants with government backing Friday, defying labour unions arguing that May 1 should remain a day of compulsory rest.



Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu ordered several baguettes for lunch in front of the cameras in the village of Saint-Julien-Chapteuil in central France.



“Let’s have several... at least four,” he said, as he sought to promote a new bill to clearly exempt independent bread and flower shops from mandatory rest on Labour Day.



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