While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 19

Israel’s Gantz demands Gaza plan, threatens to quit Cabinet

Israeli war Cabinet minister Benny Gantz demanded on May 18 that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commit to an agreed vision for the Gaza conflict that would include stipulating who might rule the territory after the war with Hamas.

Mr Gantz told a press conference he wanted the war Cabinet to form a six-point plan by June 8.

If his expectations are not met, he said, he will withdraw his centrist party from the conservative premier’s broadened emergency coalition.

Mr Gantz, a retired top Israeli general who opinion polls show is Mr Netanyahu’s most formidable political rival, gave no date for the prospective walkout, but his challenge could increase strains on an increasingly unwieldy wartime government.

