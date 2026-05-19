While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 19, 2026

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Emergency workers responding at the scene of a reported active shooter situation at the Islamic Center in San Diego, California, on May 18.

Five dead, including two suspects, after shooting at San Diego mosque

Two teenage gunman opened fire on May 19 at the Islamic Center of San Diego in California, killing three men outside the mosque, one of them a security guard, before the two suspects were found dead, apparently from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.

All of the children who were attending a day school that is part of the mosque complex - the largest in San Diego county - were accounted for and safe after the shooting, which erupted shortly before noon PDT (3am Singapore time), according to San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl.

Mr Wahl said the FBI was called in to assist in the investigation of the incident, which the police chief said authorities were treating as a hate crime.

Scores of law enforcement officers called to the Islamic Center encountered the bodies of three men shot dead outside the building, including a security guard whom Mr Wahl credited with likely having helped prevent further bloodshed.

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Trump dismisses lawsuit in exchange for DOJ $2.3 billion ‘weaponisation’ fund

PHOTO: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump’s administration created a nearly US$1.8 billion (S$2.3 billion) fund to settle claims that the Justice Department improperly targeted his political allies in exchange for the president voluntarily dismissing his US$10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service.

The settlement creates an “Anti-Weaponization Fund” that will pay out legal claims to people who show they suffered “weaponisation and lawfare” by the US government.

The Justice Department said there are no partisan requirements to file a claim, but those terms have frequently been used by Mr Trump and his allies to describe the criminal cases against them, including those who stormed the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021.

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Ebola and hantavirus outbreaks sign of our ‘dangerous’ times: WHO

PHOTO: AFP

The deadly hantavirus and Ebola outbreaks are only the latest crises in “dangerous and divisive” times, the World Health Organization chief said May 18.

Opening the body’s annual decision-making assembly in Geneva, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke of the new Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which he declared an international health emergency over the weekend, and the rare hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship.

The two “are just the latest crises in our troubled world”, he told the gathering of health ministers and high-level delegates from around the world.

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Elon Musk loses lawsuit against OpenAI as jury rules he filed it too late

PHOTO: JASON HENRY/NYTIMES

A US jury on May 18 ruled against Elon Musk in his lawsuit against OpenAI, finding the artificial intelligence company not liable to the world's richest person for having allegedly strayed from its original mission to benefit humanity.

In a unanimous verdict, the jury in Oakland, California federal court said Mr Musk had brought his case too late. The jury deliberated less than two hours.

The trial had widely been seen as a critical moment for the future of OpenAI and artificial intelligence generally, both in how it should be used and who should benefit from it.

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Arsenal on the brink of Premier League title after nervy Burnley win

PHOTO: REUTERS

Arsenal are on the brink of ending a 22-year wait to win the Premier League after beating Burnley 1-0 on May 18 to open up a five-point lead at the top.

Kai Havertz headed in the only goal but was also lucky to avoid a second-half red card that could swung the title race back in Manchester City’s favour.

The Gunners could be crowned champions as early as May 19 should City fail to win at Bournemouth.

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