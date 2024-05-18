While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 18

Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband is jailed

A man who attacked the elderly husband of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer was jailed on May 17 for 30 years.

David DePape was convicted in 2023 of breaking into the couple’s San Francisco home and bludgeoning Paul Pelosi.

At the time of the October 2022 attack, Democrat Nancy Pelosi was second in line to the presidency and a regular target of outlandish far-right conspiracy theories.

Jurors heard how DePape – a Canadian former nudist activist who supported himself with occasional carpentry work – had initially planned to target Nancy Pelosi, planning to smash her kneecaps if she did not admit to her party’s “lies.”

