While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 18

Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband is jailed
A man who attacked the elderly husband of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer was jailed on May 17 for 30 years.
David DePape was convicted in 2023 of breaking into the couple’s San Francisco home and bludgeoning Paul Pelosi.
At the time of the October 2022 attack, Democrat Nancy Pelosi was second in line to the presidency and a regular target of outlandish far-right conspiracy theories.
Jurors heard how DePape – a Canadian former nudist activist who supported himself with occasional carpentry work – had initially planned to target Nancy Pelosi, planning to smash her kneecaps if she did not admit to her party’s “lies.”
Israel army says bodies of three hostages recovered in Gaza
The Israeli army said on May 17 that troops had recovered the bodies of three hostages in the war-torn Gaza Strip who had been killed by their captors on Oct 7.
“Last night, the Israel Defence Forces (army) rescued the bodies of our hostages Shani Louk, Amit Buskila and Itzhak Gelerenter,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari said, in a televised address.
The Israeli citizens “were taken hostage during the Hamas massacre on Oct 7 and murdered” during the bloody attack on the Nova music festival, he added.
Scheffler fires 66 following ‘huge misunderstanding,’ arrest
It was a day the world’s top golfer could have never expected.
Scottie Scheffler was arrested and charged with felony assault after an incident with Metro Police trying to get into Valhalla Golf Club after 6am. He was released from jail at 8.40am and teed off in the second round of the PGA Championship at 10.08am.
And then the reigning Masters champion played like nothing out of the ordinary happened, carding a 5-under-par 66.
Slot confirms he will replace Klopp as Liverpool manager
Feyenoord coach Arne Slot confirmed on May 17 that he would be replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager of Liverpool next season.
“There hasn’t be an official announcement yet – but I don’t think it will come as news to you that I will be coach there next season,” Slot told reporters.
The BBC said in April that Slot’s deal to replace Klopp was worth up to £9.4 million (S$16 million).
Video shows Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting partner
Disturbing surveillance video published on May 17 shows Sean “Diddy” Combs physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, corroborating allegations she made in a now-settled lawsuit late 2023.
Combs is the target of several civil lawsuits that characterise him as a violent sexual predator who used alcohol and drugs to subdue his victims, and his homes were raided earlier in 2024 by federal agents.
The 2016 footage, which was obtained and published by CNN, shows the rap mogul hitting, dragging and kicking the singer known as Cassie, who in her recent lawsuit said Combs subjected her to more than a decade of coercion by physical force and drugs, plus a 2018 rape.