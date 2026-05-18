While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 18, 2026

The UAE said it has the full right to respond to "terrorist attacks" after a drone strike caused a fire at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi.

UAE and Saudi Arabia report drone incidents as Iran war deadlock drags on

A drone strike caused a fire at a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates, officials there said on May 17, while Saudi Arabia reported intercepting three drones, as US President Donald Trump warned that Iran must act "fast" after efforts to end the US-Israeli war with Iran appeared to have stalled.

Emirati officials said they were investigating the source of the strike and that the UAE had the full right to respond to such "terrorist attacks." A diplomatic adviser to the UAE president said it represented a dangerous escalation, whether carried out by "the principal perpetrator" or one of its proxies.

The UAE defence ministry said two other drones had been "successfully" dealt with, and that the drones had been launched from the "western border." It did not elaborate.

Saudi Arabia said the three drones it intercepted entered from Iraqi airspace and warned that it would take the necessary operational measures to respond to any attempt to violate its sovereignty and security.

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US CDC to escalate Ebola response after WHO declares emergency

PHOTO: AFP

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is escalating its response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, after the World Health Organization labelled the outbreak a public health emergency.

The agency plans to deploy additional staff to the affected countries and will provide technical support including laboratory testing, contact tracing and surveillance through its country offices, said Dr Satish Pillai, the CDC’s Ebola response incident manager, on a call with reporters on May 17. It has also activated its emergency response centre.

“The risk to the United States remains low,” Dr Pillai said. The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo ebolavirus strain and has no approved vaccine or treatment. Infected people can transmit Ebola when they are symptomatic, he added.

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Crew members safely ejected after US military jets collision at Idaho air show

Four crew members involved in a mid-air collision of military jets at an air show ejected safely on May 17 outside Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, the US Navy said.

Two E/A-18G Growler jets collided in mid-air about 3km from the base during the two-day Gunfighter Skies Air Show, said Commander Amelia Umayam, a spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, US Pacific Fleet.

The two jets with four air crew collided "while performing an aerial demonstration" at around 12.10pm local time as part of the air show, Ms Umayam added, noting that all four crew members ejected safely.

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Labour’s Starmer revolt revives thorny debate over UK rejoining EU

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The thorny question of whether Britain should unwind a decade of estrangement from the European Union is resurfacing as the Labour Party starts to imagine a future beyond Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Two key figures have emerged as potential challengers after a series of political body blows that have left Mr Starmer’s leadership in crisis, and the spectre of rejoining the EU is creeping back into the debate.

Mr Wes Streeting, who resigned from Mr Starmer’s government as health secretary last week, argued in favour of rejoining the bloc in a speech on May 16, saying the decision to leave in 2016 was “a catastrophic mistake.”

While less forceful in tone, Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester who plans to stand as Labour’s candidate in a June 18 by-election so he can mount a challenge against Mr Starmer, also said in an interview on May 16 that there was a case for rejoining the EU.

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Jannik Sinner wins Italian Open for a record sixth-straight ATP Masters title

PHOTO: REUTERS

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner joined Novak Djokovic as the only players to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 events since the series began in 1990 after a 6-4, 6-4 win over 25th-ranked Casper Ruud in the Italian Open final on May 17.

The Italian’s victory over the Norwegian at the Foro Italico also helped him extend his record to 34 straight wins in Masters 1000 tournaments, having surpassed Djokovic’s mark of 31 after defeating Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals on May 14.

Sinner also ended a 50-year drought as he became the first Italian man to win the tournament since Adriano Panatta in 1976.

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