While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 17

Thai hostages thought to be captive in Gaza are dead

The Israeli army said on May 16 that two Thai hostages earlier believed to be alive in Gaza were killed in the Oct 7 attack and their bodies are being held in the Palestinian territory.

“We informed the families of two kidnapped Thai citizens, who worked in agriculture in the plantations near Kibbutz Beeri, that they were murdered in the terrorist attack on Oct 7 and their bodies are being held by Hamas,” said army spokesman Daniel Hagari.

The Israeli army and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum named the two men as Sonthaya Oakkharasr and Sudthisak Rinthalak.

There are now six Thai hostages being held in Gaza, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

READ MORE HERE

Slovak PM speaking, but serious, after shooting