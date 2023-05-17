While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 17

McCarthy says debt ceiling deal possible this week after talks with Biden



Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy’s US debt ceiling negotiations ended on Tuesday after less than an hour, as the looming fear of an unprecedented American debt default prompted Biden to cut short an upcoming Asia trip.

But the meeting ended on an upbeat and unexpected note as McCarthy, coming out of the meeting with Biden and other congressional leaders, said, “It is possible to get a deal by the end of the week.”

House of Representatives Speaker McCarthy told reporters Biden is trying to reach a debt ceiling deal by June 1 to lift the threat of economic calamity

READ MORE HERE

J&J’s proposed talc settlement would pay US$400 million to US state AGs

