While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 17, 2026

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A man in his thirties was arrested by police in Modena, Italy, after a car rammed into pedestrians, leaving at least eight injured.

At least eight injured as car rams into pedestrians

A man drove a car into a crowd in the northern Italian city of Modena, injuring at least eight people, four of whom are in serious condition, police said.

The driver - a 30-year-old born in Bergamo and of North African origin, who had moved to the province that includes Modena - attempted to flee after the car crashed into a shop window, Modena’s mayor told broadcaster RaiNews24.

The fleeing driver was stopped by some pedestrians, one of whom he attacked with a knife and slightly injured.

The driver was later arrested by police.

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Scuffles as Swatch sales descend into chaos

The launch of limited edition Swatch watches descended into chaos on May 16 in several European cities and New York, with French police firing tear gas to restore order at one store near Paris.

Hundreds of people waited through the night – and in some cases for several days – hoping to get their hands on the “Royal Pop” timepieces, made in collaboration with luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet.

In France, lines of hundreds of people formed through the night in several cities, and a police source said officers fired tear gas to control a 300-strong crowd outside a Swatch shop in the Paris region.

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Whale rescued in Germany found dead in Denmark

PHOTO: REUTERS

A humpback whale that underwent a rescue operation in Germany two weeks ago after beaching itself there has been found dead near a Danish island, officials said May 16.

“It can now be confirmed that the stranded humpback whale near Anholt is the same whale that was previously stranded in Germany and was the subject of rescue attempts,” Ms Jane Hansen, division head at the Danish Environmental Protection Agency, said in a statement to AFP.

The whale, dubbed “Timmy” in Germany’s media, was initially spotted stuck on sandbank on March 23.

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Chelsea agree deal with Xabi Alonso: Report

PHOTO: REUTERS

Chelsea have agreed a four-year deal with former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to become the Premier League club’s head coach, Sky Sports reported on May 16.

Chelsea, who lost 1-0 in the FA Cup final to Manchester City earlier on May 16, have been seeking a new head coach since Liam Rosenior was sacked in April after three months in charge.

Spaniard Alonso won a league and cup double with Leverkusen in his first season as a coach in 2023-24 but was sacked by Real Madrid after less than eight months in January.

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Svitolina fights off Gauff to win third Italian Open title

Elina Svitolina signalled her French Open ambitions by battling past world number four Coco Gauff 6-4 6-7(3) 6-2 in the Italian Open final on May 16 to lift her first claycourt title of the season ahead of Roland Garros.

Svitolina twice battled from a break down to level a tight first set at 4-4, and the Ukrainian held on under huge pressure during exhausting rallies to get ahead in the ninth game with some powerful hitting.

A couple of untimely double faults from Gauff’s racket in the next game gifted Svitolina the opening set, and the 31-year-old dialled up the intensity late in the next set to go within touching distance of a third Rome title.

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