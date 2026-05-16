While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 16, 2026

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US President Donald Trump speaking to the press aboard Air Force One on May 15, following his official visit to China.

Trump says he is losing patience with Iran

US President Donald Trump said on May 15 his patience with Iran was running out and that Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed Tehran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but China gave no indication it would weigh in.

As he flew back from Beijing on May 15 after two days of talks with Mr Xi, Mr Trump said he was considering whether to lift US sanctions on Chinese oil companies buying Iranian oil.

China is the biggest buyer of Iranian oil.

His comments shed no light on whether Beijing might use its influence with Tehran to end a conflict it said should never have started.

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Trump downplays risk of Sino-US conflict over Taiwan

PHOTO: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump downplayed the risk of conflict between the United States and China over Taiwan after his two-day summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after departing Beijing on May 15, the US leader said Mr Xi “doesn’t want to see a war” but also “doesn’t want to see a movement for independence” by Taiwan.

At a later interview with Fox News, Mr Trump warned Taiwan against formal independence, saying that “we’re not looking at somebody saying, ‘Let’s go independent because the United States is backing us’.”

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Zelensky warns of Russia war plan using Belarus

SCREENSHOT: X/@ZELENSKYYUA

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 15 that Russia was seeking to draw Belarus deeper into its war in Ukraine and was weighing plans to attack Ukraine’s north or a NATO country from Belarusian territory.

“We continue to document Russia’s attempts to draw Belarus deeper into the war against Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app after meeting military and intelligence officials.

He said Ukraine knew of additional contacts between Russia and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to persuade him to join “new Russian aggressive operations”.

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UK police charge MAGA influencer over alleged assault

PHOTO: X/@BBCDANIELS/BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

A US woman influencer with ties to President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement has been charged with assault by beating, police said on May 15, following an incident in which a family was allegedly racially abused and pepper sprayed in a London metro station.

Melissa Rein Lively’s partner, German national Philipp Ostermann, 37, was charged with two racially aggravated public order crimes and another offence, the British Transport Police said.

It follows an incident on Oct 11 at Bond Street Underground station in central London in which a family, including two young children one of whom was in a pushchair, were attacked, according to reports based on police statements at the time.

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Aston Villa seal Champions League place

PHOTO: ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS

Ollie Watkins scored twice as Aston Villa eased to a 4-2 Premier League victory over Liverpool on May 15 to seal Champions League qualification for next season and leave their visitors looking over their shoulder at the chasing pack.

The win moves Villa into fourth place with 62 points from their 37 games, leapfrogging their opponents, who have 59 points from the same number of matches.

Liverpool remain vulnerable to being caught by both Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion in the race for a Champions League place as they slipped to a 12th defeat of the season with a single point from the last nine available.

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