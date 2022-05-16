While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 16

Finland, Sweden on the fast track to Nato membership over Ukraine

Finland and Sweden are on the fast track to becoming the newest members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) following their respective governments’ historic announcements on Sunday that they will seek membership in the military alliance over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The motion will be debated in the Finnish Parliament on Monday, but with a majority of lawmakers in favour and record levels of public support for the proposal, a formal application for Nato membership appears to now only be a formality.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto confirmed the bid to reporters in the presidential palace in Helsinki a day after informing his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of the move, prompting Mr Putin to warn that bilateral ties would be hurt.

“Today, the President of the Republic and the Government’s Foreign Policy Committee have jointly agreed that Finland will apply for Nato membership after consulting Parliament. This is a historic day. A new era is opening,” Mr Niinisto said.

READ MORE HERE

Kim Jong Un orders N. Korean military to ‘stabilise’ drug supply amid Covid-19 outbreak