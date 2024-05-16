While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 16

Slovak PM shooting suspect named as 71-year-old writer

A suspect detained for shooting Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico is a 71-year-old writer from the centre of the European nation, the interior minister said on May 15, after media identified the man.

“I think I can confirm this, yes,” Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok told reporters, when asked about reports identifying the man detained at the scene of the shooting in the town of Handlova.

A grey-haired suspect was seen being handcuffed on the ground just after Mr Fico was shot several times after a government meeting in Handlova.

Officials said late on May 15 that Mr Fico, a populist prime minister, was fighting for his life.

