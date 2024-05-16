While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 16

Slovak PM shooting suspect named as 71-year-old writer
A suspect detained for shooting Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico is a 71-year-old writer from the centre of the European nation, the interior minister said on May 15, after media identified the man.
“I think I can confirm this, yes,” Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok told reporters, when asked about reports identifying the man detained at the scene of the shooting in the town of Handlova.
A grey-haired suspect was seen being handcuffed on the ground just after Mr Fico was shot several times after a government meeting in Handlova.
Officials said late on May 15 that Mr Fico, a populist prime minister, was fighting for his life.
Gallant challenges Netanyahu over post-war Gaza plans
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was publicly challenged about post-war plans for the Gaza Strip on May 15 by his own defence chief, who vowed to oppose any long-term military rule by Israel over the ravaged Palestinian enclave.
The televised statement by Defence Minister Yoav Gallant marked the most vocal dissent from within Israel’s top echelon against Mr Netanyahu during a seven-month-old and multi-front conflict that has set off political fissures at home and abroad.
Mr Netanyahu hinted, in a riposte which did not explicitly name Mr Gallant, that the retired admiral was making “excuses” for not yet having destroyed Hamas in a conflict now in its eight month.
Biden offers to debate Trump twice, saying, ‘Make my day, pal’
US President Joe Biden and Republican election rival Donald Trump said on May 15 they had accepted an invitation from CNN for a debate on June 27.
The announcements came after Mr Biden, a Democrat, for the first time laid out his terms for taking on the former president on national television.
Mr Biden called on his opponent to join him for two televised presidential debates in June and September, an offer Trump accepted via a post on his Truth Social platform.
Garuda Indonesia flight turns back, makes emergency landing
A jetliner taking 468 people from Indonesia to Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing on May 15 due to an engine fire, the Garuda Indonesia airline said, in the latest incident in the archipelago’s poor safety record.
The Indonesian flag carrier said the Garuda-1105 flight to Madinah – operated by a Boeing 747-400 – returned to its original airport in the Indonesian city of Makassar at 5.15pm local time (5.15pm Singapore time) with all passengers unhurt.
“The decision was made by the pilot in command immediately after takeoff, considering engine problems that required further examination after sparks of fire were observed in one of the engines,” said Garuda president-director Irfan Setiaputra in a statement.
Victoria’s Secret show set for a comeback after six-year gap
The popular annual runway show from Victoria’s Secret, featuring supermodels with jewel-encrusted bras and angel wings, will be back this fall season after a gap of nearly six years.
The lingerie retailer announced in an Instagram post on May 15 that it would be bringing back the show without specifying a date, and hinted at some changes to the format of the event.
The show, known for its extravagant stage setups, intricate costumes and bras valued at millions of dollars, has seen some of the biggest models like Adriana Lima, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid walk its runway, along with musical performances from artists including Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.