While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 15

Without wearing a mask, Trump tours Pennsylvania mask distribution centre

Without wearing a face mask himself, President Donald Trump toured a mask distribution centre in Pennsylvania on Thursday and announced plans to replenish the US strategic stockpile of medical equipment depleted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump, a Republican who is running for re-election in November, has resisted wearing a mask in public despite his administration's guidance to Americans to wear them and new White House rules requiring that staff wear them at work.

The president toured the Owens & Minor distribution centre, which the White House said has sent millions of N95 masks, surgical gowns and gloves to hospitals and surgery centres across the United States.

Company officials wore masks.

Cases of children with rare inflammatory syndrome spike in Italy, France

Doctors in France and northern Italy, one of the areas hardest hit by the new coronavirus, have reported spikes in cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome in young children that appears similar to one reported in the United States, Britain and Spain, according to a report in The Lancet.

The condition, "Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Potentially Associated with Covid-19," shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease including fever, rashes, swollen glands and, in severe cases, heart inflammation.

Reports of cases have raised concerns that Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, could pose a greater risk to children than had been understood.

Speeding bus kills Indian migrant workers trying to walk home

A speeding bus ran over and killed six Indian migrant workers as they tried to walk home, police said on Thursday, days after the death of a group of migrants who fell asleep on a railway line shocked the country.

Five others were injured in the accident, which comes as tens of thousands of distressed migrants try to get home after work - and most public transport - vanished overnight when India imposed a lockdown in late March.

The men were walking from the northern state of Haryana to their home state of Bihar hundreds of miles away, said Abhishek Yadav, a senior police official.

WTO chief to step down early as global economic crisis rages

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) chief announced on Thursday he will step down on Aug 31, a year before his term ends, despite the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the global economy.

Roberto Azevedo said it had been a “personal decision” reached with his family, and stressed that he was not leaving to pursue “political opportunities”.

Azevedo’s early departure will come at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the global economy and international trade into turmoil, facing downturns not seen since the Great Depression.

Football: Klopp delivers Zoom surprise to Liverpool fans in isolation

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp brought smiles to the faces of three supporters currently in isolation amid the Covid-19 pandemic by dropping in on their Zoom calls.

Liverpool in March launched an initiative aimed at helping people stay connected during the outbreak and German Klopp was more than happy to play his part, reminiscing on his early days as a coach..

"When I started, I had to do all the analysis myself so I know it's quite intense! In the end you give it to a head coach and he says 'yeah interesting' and puts it away," Klopp said.

