While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 14

White House: We do not believe genocide is occurring in Gaza

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on May 13 that President Joe Biden’s administration did not view the killings of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel in its war with Hamas as a genocide.

Sullivan, speaking to reporters at the White House, said the United States wants to see Hamas defeated, that Palestinians caught in the middle of the war were in “hell,” and that a major military operation by Israel in Rafah would be a mistake.

“We do not believe what is happening in Gaza is a genocide. We have been firmly on record rejecting that proposition,” Sullivan said.

READ MORE HERE

Four dead, several feared trapped under billboard in freak accident during Mumbai rainstorm

