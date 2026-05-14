While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 14, 2026

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US President Donald Trump (centre) arriving in Beijing, China, on May 13, ahead of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He is expected to ask for China’s help to resolve the Iran war.

Iran war looms over Trump’s China visit

The US-Israeli war in Iran loomed over US President Donald Trump’s visit to China on May 13, as signs emerged that the conflict is shifting alliances across the Middle East.

Mr Trump arrived in Beijing on May 13 ahead of talks with President Xi Jinping set to begin on May 14.

He is expected to ask for China’s help to resolve the costly and unpopular conflict, which he launched in late February, but analysts say he is unlikely to get the support he wants.

New reports on May 13 highlighted how the Iran war is accelerating geopolitical realignment across the region.

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Israel’s ruling coalition proposes dissolving Parliament

PHOTO: REUTERS

Israel’s ruling coalition has submitted a proposal to dissolve the country’s Parliament, paving the way for early elections, the party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on May 13.

“The 25th Knesset shall be dissolved before the end of its term. Elections (to form the next Parliament) will be held on a date determined by the Knesset Committee, which may not be set earlier than 90 days after the passage of this law,” said the draft legislation released by Mr Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party.

According to Israeli media reports, the dissolution Bill could be put to a vote on May 20.

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Daytime barrage of 800 drones kills 6 in Ukraine

A daytime Russian drone barrage mainly targeting western Ukraine killed at least six people and wounded dozens, the Ukrainian president said on May 13, in what appeared to be a pivot in Moscow’s aerial bombardment strategy.

Russia has been pounding Ukrainian cities for more than four years but usually launches large-scale drone and missile attacks at night.

“Since midnight, at least 800 Russian drones have already been launched,” Mr Zelensky said on social media, adding that “six people have been killed” and dozens were injured, including children.

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Russia places ex-minister Wallace on wanted list

PHOTO: REUTERS

Russia has placed British former defence minister Ben Wallace on a wanted list in connection with an unspecified criminal investigation, state media said on May 13, citing the Russian Interior Ministry’s database.

Mr Wallace served as the UK’s defence minister from before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 until August 2023, since when he has continued to advocate for boosting military support for Kyiv and condemned Russian aggression.

The state media reports did not give further details on the case against him.

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City slice Arsenal’s league lead to two points

PHOTO: REUTERS

Manchester City kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal with a comfortable 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on May 13, trimming the gap at the top of the table to two points as the title race sprints towards its conclusion.

Goals from Antoine Semenyo, Omar Marmoush and Savinho ensured Pep Guardiola’s side did all they could on a night when City played with authority and control to lift them onto 77 points, while Arsenal have 79, with two games remaining for each.

While City still need Arsenal to squander points in one of their remaining matches, Guardiola’s men showed no sign of resignation, and Semenyo put them ahead in the 32nd minute when Phil Foden’s crafty back-heel set him up to slot a shot into the bottom-left corner.

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