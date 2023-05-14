While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 14

Zelensky asks Pope Francis to back Kyiv peace plan, help return children

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Pope Francis on Saturday to back Kyiv’s peace plan, and the pope indicated the Vatican would help in the repatriation of Ukrainian children taken by Russians.

“It is a great honour,” Zelensky told Francis, putting his hand to his heart and bowing his head as he greeted the 86-year-old pope, who stood with a cane.

Earlier on Saturday, Zelensky met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who promised full military and financial backing for Ukraine and reiterated support for its EU membership bid.

Zelensky, who was visiting Rome for the first time since the war began, spoke with the pope for 40 minutes and presented him with a bulletproof vest that had been used by a Ukrainian soldier and later painted with an image of the Madonna.

