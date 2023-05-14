While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 14

Zelensky asks Pope Francis to back Kyiv peace plan, help return children
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Pope Francis on Saturday to back Kyiv’s peace plan, and the pope indicated the Vatican would help in the repatriation of Ukrainian children taken by Russians.
“It is a great honour,” Zelensky told Francis, putting his hand to his heart and bowing his head as he greeted the 86-year-old pope, who stood with a cane.
Earlier on Saturday, Zelensky met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who promised full military and financial backing for Ukraine and reiterated support for its EU membership bid.
Zelensky, who was visiting Rome for the first time since the war began, spoke with the pope for 40 minutes and presented him with a bulletproof vest that had been used by a Ukrainian soldier and later painted with an image of the Madonna.
Congress wrests away BJP’s only south Indian state with a campaign focused on local issues
The Indian National Congress is set to win a hotly contested election in Karnataka with a comfortable majority, defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the only southern Indian state where it rules.
The Congress won 136 out of 224 constituencies, which analysts are calling a sweep for a state that otherwise sees close battles.
With this clear majority, it can form a government without negotiating an alliance with regional party Janata Dal (Secular), which was the third-largest winner with 19 seats.
Canada’s Alberta braces for more wildfires amid hot, dry weather
Canada’s main oil-producing province of Alberta faces another hot and dry weekend, with warnings of more intense wildfires after blazes forced thousands to evacuate homes and temporarily shuttered energy production.
Authorities in at least one fire-ravaged area said Saturday they had already seen an increase in fire activity and were expecting more.
Residents forced to evacuate early this month say they are frustrated with the indefinite displacement.
Islamic Jihad says agrees Gaza truce with Israel: Officials
Israel and the militant Islamic Jihad group in Gaza have agreed a truce that will go into effect at 10pm (1900 GMT), Palestinian officials said, signalling an end to the worst episode of cross-border fire since a 10-day war in 2021.
Egypt, which brokered the ceasefire, called on all sides to adhere to the agreement, Egypt’s Al-Qahera News television channel reported.
“In the light of the agreement of the Palestinian and the Israeli side, Egypt announces a ceasefire between the Palestinian and the Israeli side has been reached,” a text of the agreement seen by Reuters read, and added the truce would begin at 10pm.
Alcaraz beats Ramos-Vinolas on return to world number one
Carlos Alcaraz marked his return to the world number one ranking by comfortably seeing off fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 6-1 in his first ever match at the Italian Open.
In-form Alcaraz ensured top spot just by taking to the court to play his second round match in Rome as he seeks a third straight tournament win.
The 20-year-old will overtake Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings and is now assured of the top seeding at the French Open later this month.