While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 14

Trump says no decision yet on levying tariffs on more Chinese goods

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (May 13) he was has not made a decision to go ahead with tariffs on another US$325 billion S$(444 billion) in goods from China and said he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit next month.

Trump said the meeting with Xi at the June 28-29 summit in Japan could be productive as the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing escalated after failing to reach agreement during high-level talks last week.

“We’re dealing with them. We have a very good relationship,”Trump said in remarks at the Oval Office. “Maybe something will happen. We’re going to be meeting, as you know, at the G20 in Japan and that’ll be, I think, probably a very fruitful meeting.”

'I can't breathe': New York police officer faces disciplinary trial in unarmed man's death

The disciplinary trial of the New York City police officer who put Eric Garner, an unarmed black man, in a fatal chokehold began on Monday (May 13), nearly five years after widely seen video of the death sparked a national outcry about policing tactics.





A man holds a poster showing an image of Eric Garner outside police headquarters as a disciplinary hearing takes place for officer Daniel Pantaleo on May 13, 2019, in New York City. PHOTO: AFP





Daniel Pantaleo, who is white, could be fired after the conclusion of what is expected to be a 10-day trial at the New York Police Department's headquarters in Manhattan.

The ultimate decision will rest with New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill.

Actress Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in US college admissions scandal



Actress Felicity Huffman is among 50 people accused of taking part in a scheme that involved cheating or bribery. PHOTO: REUTERS



Actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty on Monday (May 13) to paying to rig a college entrance exam for her daughter, part of a wide-ranging scandal in which wealthy parents used bribery and fraud to secure their children spots at prominent U.S. universities.

The one-time star of the television series Desperate Housewives held her brother's hand and said nothing to reporters as she entered the court to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge for paying US$15,000 to have someone secretly correct her daughter's SAT answers.

She is among 50 people accused of taking part in a scheme that involved cheating or bribery. Wealthy parents paid US$25 million to bribe coaches to help their children gain spots at universities like Yale, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

Rape of toddler sparks protests, clashes in Indian Kashmir





Female Kashmiri Muslim protesters shout slogans and carry placards during a protest on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on May 13, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE





Thousands of people took to the streets of Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday (May 13) to demand the death penalty for a man who raped a 3-year-old girl, amid growing anger over sexual violence in the troubled Himalayan region.

Dozens of people were injured, most of them police, when officers fired tear gas and used batons to disperse stone-throwing demonstrators who had blocked part of a highway, police said in a statement.

The child's rape came weeks after the suicide of a girl who police say was repeatedly raped by her own father, and has intensified public concerns over sexual violence.

Football: Uefa panel to recommend Man City Champions League ban, says report





Manchester City's Spanish manager, Pep Guardiola, holds up the Premier League trophy as he's surrounded by his team after their 4-1 victory in the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on May 12, 2019. PHOTO: AFP





European football's financial regulators are poised to recommend that newly minted Premier League champions Manchester City be barred from the Champions League, the New York Times reported Monday (May 13).

European football's governing body Uefa and the Premier League launched an investigation this year after allegations made in German magazine Der Spiegel that the club broke Financial Fair Play rules.

Members of the investigatory chamber of Uefa's financial control board, set up to analyse the accounts of clubs suspected of breaking cost-control regulations, met two weeks ago in Switzerland to finalize their conclusions, the newspaper said.

