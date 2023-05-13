While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 13

Linda Yaccarino modernised the Comcast Corp entertainment and media division’s advertising business. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

Elon Musk names ex-NBCUniversal ad chief Linda Yaccarino as Twitter’s new CEO

Former NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino will become Twitter’s new CEO, current chief executive Elon Musk said on Friday in a tweet.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” Musk said. “@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.”

Yaccarino modernised the Comcast Corp entertainment and media division’s advertising business and had been in talks for the job before NBC announced her departure Friday morning.

READ MORE HERE

Pakistan ex-PM Khan freed on bail after unlawful arrest

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was freed on bail by the Islamabad High Court on Friday, after his arrest on corruption charges this week sparked deadly clashes before being declared illegal.

The court also granted bail to Khan in other pending cases and ruled that he could not be arrested again before Monday.

Several thousand of his supporters have rampaged through cities across the country in protest at Khan’s detention since Tuesday, setting fire to buildings, blocking roads and clashing with police outside military installations.

READ MORE HERE

Google to pay US$8m to settle claims of deceptive ads: Texas AG

Google, a unit of Alphabet, has agreed to pay US$8 million (S$10.7 million) to settle claims it used deceptive advertisements to promote the Pixel 4 smartphone, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Friday.

The search and advertising giant, which also makes Android smartphone software and owns YouTube, has been scrutinised for antitrust and consumer protection infractions by both the federal government and state attorneys general. The federal government has filed two antitrust lawsuits.

In this instance, Paxton’s office alleged that Google hired radio announcers to give testimonials about the Pixel 4 even though the company had refused to allow them to use one of the phones.

READ MORE HERE

Jamie Foxx out of hospital after medical scare

Oscar-winning US actor Jamie Foxx is out of hospital and recuperating from an unspecified medical emergency, his daughter and publicist said Friday.

Last month, the 55-year-old Foxx was rushed to a medical facility in the state of Georgia, where he was filming a Netflix movie at the time.

No details on his medical condition had been divulged since, leading to some speculation that the Django Unchained star could be deteriorating.

READ MORE HERE

Djokovic beats Etcheverry in Rome opener, Swiatek surges through

Holder Novak Djokovic began his hunt for a seventh Italian Open title by battling past the unseeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6(5) 6-2 on Friday while women’s champion Iga Swiatek delivered a masterclass to reach the third round.

Djokovic got off to a shaky start by dropping his serve in the opening game of the second-round match. The Serbian, who pulled out of the Madrid Open last month, wore a compression sleeve on his right arm, sparking concerns about a niggling elbow issue.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion, who had a first-round bye, also appeared unwell at one point and asked his team for medical assistance during a changeover.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top