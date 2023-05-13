While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 13

Elon Musk names ex-NBCUniversal ad chief Linda Yaccarino as Twitter’s new CEO



Former NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino will become Twitter’s new CEO, current chief executive Elon Musk said on Friday in a tweet.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” Musk said. “@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.”

Yaccarino modernised the Comcast Corp entertainment and media division’s advertising business and had been in talks for the job before NBC announced her departure Friday morning.

