While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 13

Elon Musk names ex-NBCUniversal ad chief Linda Yaccarino as Twitter’s new CEO
Former NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino will become Twitter’s new CEO, current chief executive Elon Musk said on Friday in a tweet.
“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” Musk said. “@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.”
Yaccarino modernised the Comcast Corp entertainment and media division’s advertising business and had been in talks for the job before NBC announced her departure Friday morning.
Pakistan ex-PM Khan freed on bail after unlawful arrest
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was freed on bail by the Islamabad High Court on Friday, after his arrest on corruption charges this week sparked deadly clashes before being declared illegal.
The court also granted bail to Khan in other pending cases and ruled that he could not be arrested again before Monday.
Several thousand of his supporters have rampaged through cities across the country in protest at Khan’s detention since Tuesday, setting fire to buildings, blocking roads and clashing with police outside military installations.
Google to pay US$8m to settle claims of deceptive ads: Texas AG
Google, a unit of Alphabet, has agreed to pay US$8 million (S$10.7 million) to settle claims it used deceptive advertisements to promote the Pixel 4 smartphone, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Friday.
The search and advertising giant, which also makes Android smartphone software and owns YouTube, has been scrutinised for antitrust and consumer protection infractions by both the federal government and state attorneys general. The federal government has filed two antitrust lawsuits.
In this instance, Paxton’s office alleged that Google hired radio announcers to give testimonials about the Pixel 4 even though the company had refused to allow them to use one of the phones.
Jamie Foxx out of hospital after medical scare
Oscar-winning US actor Jamie Foxx is out of hospital and recuperating from an unspecified medical emergency, his daughter and publicist said Friday.
Last month, the 55-year-old Foxx was rushed to a medical facility in the state of Georgia, where he was filming a Netflix movie at the time.
No details on his medical condition had been divulged since, leading to some speculation that the Django Unchained star could be deteriorating.
Djokovic beats Etcheverry in Rome opener, Swiatek surges through
Holder Novak Djokovic began his hunt for a seventh Italian Open title by battling past the unseeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6(5) 6-2 on Friday while women’s champion Iga Swiatek delivered a masterclass to reach the third round.
Djokovic got off to a shaky start by dropping his serve in the opening game of the second-round match. The Serbian, who pulled out of the Madrid Open last month, wore a compression sleeve on his right arm, sparking concerns about a niggling elbow issue.
The 22-times Grand Slam champion, who had a first-round bye, also appeared unwell at one point and asked his team for medical assistance during a changeover.