While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 12

PM Anwar’s coalition comfortably wins Selangor by-election

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s ruling coalition secured a comfortable victory in a Selangor by-election on May 11, in a vote seen as a gauge of whether a slew of recent controversies had soured support for Malaysia’s ruling alliance.

Ms Pang Sock Tao from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), one of the four members of Datuk Seri Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance, polled 14,000 votes, or about 57.2 per cent of the valid votes, to retain the DAP’s stronghold in Kuala Kubu Baharu.

KKB, as it is known, is located about an hour’s drive north of Kuala Lumpur. The vote was called after the three-term incumbent, Ms Lee Kee Hiong of the DAP, died of ovarian cancer on March 21.

The candidate for the opposition Perikatan Nasional alliance, Mr Khairul Azhari Saut, received 10,131 votes (41.4 per cent) in the four-way contest in the non-Malay-majority seat of 40,226 voters. The total turnout was 61.5 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Fierce fighting rages in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region