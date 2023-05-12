While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 12

Trump files notice of appeal in lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll
Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday filed a notice of appeal after a federal jury in Manhattan on Tuesday found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, and awarded her US$5 million (S$6.66 million) in damages.
Carroll, 79, sued Trump, 76, in 2022 with her allegation that he raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s, and then defamed her by denying it happened. Following a two-week trial, the jury found Trump liable in the civil case for abuse and defamation but not rape, after just under three hours of deliberations.
Trump’s lawyer Joseph Tacopina had previously said he would appeal the verdict. His notice of appeal to the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals was filed hours after US District Judge Lewis Kaplan issued a ruling awarding Carroll the judgment and closing the case.
Musk says has found new CEO for Twitter
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that he has found a new chief executive for the social media platform without naming his replacement.
“Excited to announce that I’ve a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!,” Musk said in a tweet.
Musk said he will transition to being “exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops”.
US, China pledge to maintain communications as two top officials meet
The Biden administration’s top security adviser met with China’s top diplomat this week and pledged to keep lines of communication open, the White House said on Thursday, in one of the countries’ first high-level meetings since a dispute over an alleged Chinese spy balloon dented relations in February.
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi met in Vienna on Wednesday and Thursday, and discussed Russia’s war on Ukraine, among other issues, the White House said in a statement.
“The two sides had candid, substantive, and constructive discussions on key issues in the US-China bilateral relationship, global and regional security issues, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and cross-Strait issues, among other topics,” it said, calling the meeting “part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage competition.”
Man who praised French teacher’s murder jailed in UK
A man who praised the killer of French teacher Samuel Paty and posted images of his severed head was on Thursday sentenced by a UK court to five and a half years in jail.
Ajmal Shahpal, 41, was convicted in March at Birmingham Crown Court for posting tweets which would encourage people “to commit, prepare or instigate acts of terrorism”.
On Twitter, Shahpal had described the killer of Paty, a French secondary school teacher who was murdered by an extremist in Oct 2020, “as brave as a lion”.
Roma take narrow lead over Leverkusen in Europa League semi
AS Roma grabbed a 1-0 home victory over Bayer Leverkusen in their Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday thanks to 20-year-old Edoardo Bove’s second-half goal.
Roma youth product Bove stabbed in the winner on the rebound in the 63rd minute for his first European goal.
Roma, bidding to win back-to-back European titles under coach Jose Mourinho following last season’s Europa Conference League triumph, travel to Leverkusen next week for the return leg.