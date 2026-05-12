While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 12, 2026

US President Donald Trump called Iran’s response to his proposal a “piece of garbage” and that he “didn’t even finish reading it.”

Trump says Iran ceasefire on ‘massive life support’

The ceasefire between the US and Iran reached a particularly precarious moment on May 11 as President Donald Trump said the agreement was on “massive life support” after he rejected Tehran’s latest peace offer.

Speaking to reporters on May 11 in the Oval Office, Mr Trump called Iran’s response to his proposal a “piece of garbage” and that he “didn’t even finish reading it.”

Iran responded to last week’s US peace proposal by demanding a lifting of Washington’s naval blockade and sanctions relief, while maintaining a degree of control over traffic through Hormuz, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive information.

Mr Trump didn’t indicate whether the US would resume military attacks on Iran as he previously has threatened if the Islamic Republic’s leadership didn’t agree to his terms. Mr Trump told Fox News earlier on May 11 that he’s looking at reviving a plan to escort ships through the vital waterway.

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Trump says he will discuss arms sales to Taiwan with China’s Xi

PHOTO: REUTERS

President Donald Trump said on May 11 he was ready to discuss US arms sales to Taiwan during his visit this week to Beijing, as he suggested his personal chemistry with counterpart Xi Jinping would prevent a Chinese invasion of the island.

The White House said Mr Trump will bring along top US executives including his former nemesis Elon Musk and Apple’s Tim Cook for a trip expected to focus heavily on the US president’s hopes to ramp up trade.

China said it hoped to achieve greater stability between the world’s two largest economies during the visit lasting May 13 through May 15, the first by a US president since Mr Trump went in 2017.

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Britain’s Starmer under renewed pressure as lawmakers urge him to quit

PHOTO: REUTERS

Mr Keir Starmer came under renewed pressure on May 11 when four ministerial aides stepped down and more than 70 Labour lawmakers publicly called for the British prime minister’s resignation after his appeal for another chance seemingly fell on deaf ears.

At an address to the party faithful in London, Mr Starmer had made an impassioned plea to both his party and voters to stick with him and avoid a leadership contest he said would only bring chaos, but his speech appeared to do little to stem the tide.

The Times newspaper reported that interior minister Shabana Mahmood and other Cabinet ministers had told the prime minister to consider setting out a timeline for his departure as Labour lawmakers went public to express their dissatisfaction over one of the worst defeats for Labour in last week’s local elections. Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper told Mr Starmer that he should oversee an orderly transition of power, according to the Guardian.

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Hantavirus-hit ship sets sail for Netherlands as final passengers evacuated in Tenerife

PHOTO: AFP

The hantavirus-hit MV Hondius departed the Spanish island of Tenerife for the Netherlands on May 11 as the last six passengers and some crew members were evacuated from the luxury cruise ship.

The polar expedition ship carrying the remaining passengers - four Australians, one Briton who lives in Australia and a New Zealander - docked briefly at the port of Granadilla de Abona, allowing them, 19 crew and two doctors to disembark. It then sailed on for the Netherlands with 25 crew as well as a doctor and a nurse.

The passengers and staff evacuated in Tenerife boarded buses that took them to the local airport where they were transferred to two airplanes bound for the Netherlands, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said.

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Leeds draw leaves Spurs deep in Premier League relegation peril

PHOTO: REUTERS

Mathys Tel was the hero and villain as Tottenham drew 1-1 at home against Leeds on May 11 – a result that leaves their Premier League future hanging in the balance.

The Frenchman broke the deadlock early in the second half to ease the tension at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but then gave away a penalty with a wild attempted clearance.

Spurs are now two points clear of West Ham, who were denied a stoppage-time equaliser by VAR on May 10 in a 1-0 defeat by Arsenal – a potentially season-defining decision at both ends of the table.

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