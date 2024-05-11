While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 11

Singapore votes to support Palestine’s UN membership bid
Singapore on May 10 voted for a United Nations resolution backing the admission of Palestine as a member of the world body, saying the decision was made after “serious and careful consideration”.
The vote in the UN General Assembly was supported by 143 members and opposed by nine – including the United States and Israel – while 25 members abstained.
It comes seven months after the Oct 7 terror attack by Hamas on Israel killed around 1,200 people and saw over 200 hostages captured, and as Israel’s ongoing military response has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians and led to the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Gaza.
“As a friend of both Israel and Palestine, we in Singapore are deeply grieved by this state of affairs. Singapore’s vote reflects our heartfelt desire to see both parties resume direct face-to-face negotiations in good faith,” said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan shortly after the vote.
US rushes to bolster Ukraine as Russia attacks
The US is working around the clock to provide Ukraine with supplies to defend itself against an intensified Russian attack that could target Kharkiv, the White House said on May 10.
Russian forces launched an armoured ground attack on May 10 near Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv in the north-east of the country and made small inroads, opening a new front in a war that has long been waged in the east and south.
“It is certainly possible that the Russians are setting themselves up for a larger assault on Kharkiv,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.
Powerful solar storm pummels Earth, threatens disruption
A huge solar storm begun pummeling Earth on May 10, bringing possible disruptions to satellites and power grids – and stunning auroras – as it intensifies.
The first of several coronal mass ejections (CMEs) – expulsions of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun – arrived in the early afternoon, US eastern time, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.
Severe geomagnetic storm conditions are expected to persist over the weekend, and come as the Sun approaches the peak of an 11-year cycle that brings heightened activity.
Protesters attempt to storm Tesla German plant
Protesters opposed to expansion of US electric vehicle maker Tesla’s plant in Grueneheide near Berlin clashed with police as some of them attempted to storm the facility on May 10.
Some 800 people took part in the protest, according to the organising group Disrupt Tesla, which claims the expansion would damage the environment.
A Reuters video showed dozens of people wearing blue caps and face-covering masks coming from a nearby wooded area and attempting to storm the company’s premises with policemen trying to prevent them, including by force. At least one protester was detained.
Djokovic struck with bottle from stands after Rome win
Novak Djokovic was left in agony after being struck with a hard plastic water bottle as he left the court following his 6-3, 6-1 win over France’s Corentin Moutet at the Rome Open which advanced him to the third round on May 10.
World number one Djokovic was left crouched on the ground in pain as the bottle hit him on the back of the head as he was signing autographs for fans while he exited the centre court at the Foro Italico.
Djokovic was then led from the arena on foot by security staff who covered the 24-time Grand Slam winner while he made his way into the bowels of the stands.