While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 11

Singapore votes to support Palestine’s UN membership bid

Singapore on May 10 voted for a United Nations resolution backing the admission of Palestine as a member of the world body, saying the decision was made after “serious and careful consideration”.

The vote in the UN General Assembly was supported by 143 members and opposed by nine – including the United States and Israel – while 25 members abstained.

It comes seven months after the Oct 7 terror attack by Hamas on Israel killed around 1,200 people and saw over 200 hostages captured, and as Israel’s ongoing military response has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians and led to the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

“As a friend of both Israel and Palestine, we in Singapore are deeply grieved by this state of affairs. Singapore’s vote reflects our heartfelt desire to see both parties resume direct face-to-face negotiations in good faith,” said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan shortly after the vote.

READ MORE HERE

US rushes to bolster Ukraine as Russia attacks