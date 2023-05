While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 11

France opens war crime investigation after AFP journalist died in Ukraine



The French judiciary has launched a war crime investigation into the death of AFP reporter Arman Soldin who was killed in Ukraine, anti-terror prosecutors said Wednesday.

Soldin, 32, died when he and his AFP colleagues came under fire by Grad rockets on Tuesday while they were with Ukrainian troops near Chasiv Yar, in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

The French probe will be handled by the OCLCH, an investigating unit specialising in crimes against humanity and hate crimes, and will seek to determine the exact circumstances of Soldin’s death, the prosecutors said.

READ MORE HERE

Britain ditches commitment to remove all EU laws by the end of 2023