While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 11

France opens war crime investigation after AFP journalist died in Ukraine
The French judiciary has launched a war crime investigation into the death of AFP reporter Arman Soldin who was killed in Ukraine, anti-terror prosecutors said Wednesday.
Soldin, 32, died when he and his AFP colleagues came under fire by Grad rockets on Tuesday while they were with Ukrainian troops near Chasiv Yar, in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
The French probe will be handled by the OCLCH, an investigating unit specialising in crimes against humanity and hate crimes, and will seek to determine the exact circumstances of Soldin’s death, the prosecutors said.
Britain ditches commitment to remove all EU laws by the end of 2023
The British government no longer intends to remove all European Union laws by the end of this year, a flagship policy for hardline Brexiteers that sparked warnings from business and the opposition about legal uncertainty and bureaucratic chaos.
The government said on Wednesday it would amend legislation currently making its way through parliament to propose revoking by the end of 2023 only around 600 of the almost 4,000 EU laws remaining since Britain left the bloc in 2020.
The Retained EU Law (REUL) bill had aimed to automatically remove any remaining EU laws at the end of this year unless they were explicitly chosen to be saved, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said in January the government would not extend that deadline.
US sets US$5.4m seized from Russian oligarch for Ukraine reconstruction
The United States has for the first time transferred millions seized from a Russian oligarch to a fund for rebuilding Ukraine, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Some US$5.4 million (S$7.15 million) seized from Russian tycoon Konstantin Malofeyev was handed over to the State Department to be used to “remediate the harms of Russia’s unjust war,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
Malofeyev, who built his fortune in banking, telecommunications and media, was indicted in April 2022 for violating sanctions related to the 2014 Russian-backed secession war in Ukraine’s Donbas region and its takeover of Crimea.
Microsoft will not give employees salary raise this year: Insider
Microsoft Corp will not raise salaries for full-time employees this year and is reducing budget for bonuses and stock awards, Insider reported on Wednesday, citing an internal email by CEO Satya Nadella.
The tech giant did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
“Last year, we made a significant investment in compensation driven by market conditions and company performance, nearly doubling our global merit budget...this year the economic conditions are very different across many dimensions” the report quoted Nadella saying.
Inter eye Champions League final after seeing off Milan
Inter Milan have one foot in the Champions League final after an impressive 2-0 win over AC Milan in Wednesday’s pulsating last-four derby.
Inter have the upper hand ahead of Tuesday’s second leg of the biggest Milan derby of a generation thanks to early strikes from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Simone Inzaghi’s side were deserving winners at the San Siro after creating the bulk of the opportunities and barely letting Milan have a sniff in front of goal.