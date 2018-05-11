While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 11

Singapore confirmed as host of historic Trump-Kim summit

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12, confirming speculation that had been swirling among international media for days.

"The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th," Mr Trump tweeted on Thursday. "We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!"

The event will be the first meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader. They are expected to discuss North Korea’s nuclear weapons development and testing programme, which has deepened long-seated tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed late on Thursday that the Republic will host the event.

READ MORE HERE

Imam dead in South Africa mosque attack, two others injured

Armed attackers struck a mosque outside the South African city of Durban on Thursday, stabbing to death an imam and injuring two others in a country known for its peaceful religious relations.

Three men entered the large mosque after midday prayers, carrying guns and attacking the victims with knives and then releasing a petrol bomb that set fire to the building.

Police said the attackers remained at large after escaping in a Hyundai car from the Imam Hussain mosque in Verulam town, on the outskirts of the eastern port city.

READ MORE HERE

Toxic gas alert for Hawaii eruption; new areas at risk

Hawaii residents were alerted on Thursday to rising levels of toxic gas from volcanic fissures and geologists warned that new areas east of the erupting Kilauea volcano may be at risk to lava bursting from the ground.

Hawaii County authorities sent a text message to residents in the south-east corner of the Big Island that a wind change would bring rising levels of sulphur dioxide gas, which is fatal if inhaled in large quantities.

Hawaii’s governor has warned that mass evacuations may be needed as more fissures open and spew lava and gas in semi-rural residential areas on the east flank of the volcano.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Man United seal second with stalemate at West Ham

Manchester United secured second place in the Premier League with a 0-0 draw at West Ham on Thursday, but there was precious little else to please manager Jose Mourinho as the visitors again struggled for inspiration in attacking areas.

In a game of precious few clear-cut chances, Luke Shaw hit the post and Paul Pogba headed wide with United's best opening.

A third blank in their last five league games for United means local rivals Manchester City can seal another Premier League record by winning the league by at least 19 points if they win at Southampton on the last day of the season on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Nadal breaks McEnroe's record to reach Madrid quarters

World number one Rafa Nadal set a new record of winning 50 consecutive sets on a single surface by beating Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 on Thursday to reach the Madrid Open quarter-finals.

The Mallorcan surpassed John McEnroe's previous record of 49 consecutive sets on carpet which had stood since 1984 by seeing off 13th seed Schwartzman and claiming a 21st consecutive win on clay.

Nadal will face Austrian Dominic Thiem in the last eight on Friday in pursuit of a sixth Madrid Open title after beginning the claycourt season by winning an 11th Monte Carlo Masters and lifting the Barcelona Open trophy for the 11th time.

READ MORE HERE