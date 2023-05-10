While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 10

Jury finds Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, awards her US$5m
Donald Trump sexually abused magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by branding her a liar, jurors decided on Tuesday and awarded her US$5 million (S$6.64 million) in damages.
The former US president, campaigning to retake the White House in 2024, will appeal, said his spokesman Steven Cheung. Trump will not have to pay so long as the case is on appeal.
Carroll, 79, testified during the civil trial that Trump, 76, raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan in either 1995 or 1996, then harmed her reputation by writing in an Oct 2022 post on his Truth Social platform that her claims were a “complete con job,” “a hoax” and “a lie.”
AFP journalist Arman Soldin killed by rocket fire in eastern Ukraine
AFP’s Ukraine video coordinator Arman Soldin was killed on Tuesday by rocket fire near Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine, AFP journalists who witnessed the incident said.
The attack happened at around 4:30 pm (1330 GMT) on the outskirts of the town close to Bakhmut, the epicentre of the fighting in eastern Ukraine for several months.
The AFP team came under fire with Grad rockets while they were with a group of Ukrainian soldiers.
Sexual abusers are disgusting ‘enemies’ but still should be loved: Pope Francis
Sexual abusers are disgusting “enemies” who deserve to be condemned and punished – but also deserve Christian love and pastoral care because they too are children of God, Pope Francis said.
He made his comments on April 29 in a private conversation with Jesuits while he was visiting Hungary.
Pope Francis is also a Jesuit and the comments were published on Tuesday in the Italian Jesuit journal Civilta Cattolica, as is customary after such meetings.
Britain asks companies to supply long-range missiles for Ukraine
A British-led group of European countries has asked for expressions of interest to supply Ukraine with missiles with a range of up to 300 km in what would be another step-up in military support for Kyiv against Russia’s invasion.
The call for responses from companies who could provide such missiles was included in a notice posted last week by the International Fund for Ukraine - a group of countries including Britain, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden - set up to send weapons to Kyiv.
Britain’s Ministry of Defence, which administers the fund, asked companies to get in touch if they could provide missiles that can be launched from land, sea or air with a payload of between 20 and 490 kg.
De Bruyne rocket leaves Man City and Madrid level
Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliant drive earned Manchester City a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in a gripping Champions League semi-final first leg battle on Tuesday.
The Belgian slammed Pep Guardiola’s visitors level after Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for the reigning champions from distance in similarly spectacular fashion.
Madrid managed to completely shackle lethal striker Erling Haaland but De Bruyne’s powerful effort left the tie on a knife edge ahead of the second leg in Manchester next week.