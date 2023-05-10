While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 10

Jury finds Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, awards her US$5m



Donald Trump sexually abused magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by branding her a liar, jurors decided on Tuesday and awarded her US$5 million (S$6.64 million) in damages.

The former US president, campaigning to retake the White House in 2024, will appeal, said his spokesman Steven Cheung. Trump will not have to pay so long as the case is on appeal.

Carroll, 79, testified during the civil trial that Trump, 76, raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan in either 1995 or 1996, then harmed her reputation by writing in an Oct 2022 post on his Truth Social platform that her claims were a “complete con job,” “a hoax” and “a lie.”

