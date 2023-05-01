While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 1

Pope says Vatican involved in Ukraine peace mission
The Vatican is involved in a peace mission to try to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Pope Francis said on Sunday, declining to give further details.
“I am willing to do everything that has to be done. There is a mission in course now but it is not yet public. When it is public, I will reveal it,” the pope told reporters during a flight home after a three-day visit to Hungary.
“I think that peace is always made by opening channels. You can never achieve peace through closure... This is not easy.”
The pope added that he had spoken about the situation in Ukraine with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and with Metropolitan (bishop) Hilarion, a representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Budapest.
Erdogan, rival draw vast crowds in Turkey ahead of vote
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main opponent staged massive rival rallies on Sunday, setting the stage for a bruising battle in the final two weeks of Turkey’s election campaign.
The veteran Turkish leader filled a central Ankara square that can fit a few hundred thousand people with flag-waving supporters, showing no signs of an illness that sidelined him for three days this week.
“Are we ready to come out with a crushing victory?“ Mr Erdogan, draped in a scarf of the Turkish capital’s main football club, demanded from the enthusiastic crowd.
FIA to review procedures after pitlane ‘shambles’ in Baku
Formula One’s governing body promised an immediate review of procedures after mechanics and photographers were in the fast lane when Alpine’s Esteban Ocon pitted at the end of Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Stewards said in a statement they had summoned representatives of the FIA after the “very dangerous” last lap incident.
“We noted that it was not unusual for the representatives to allow such persons into the pit lane just before the end of the race, in the usual course of preparation for parc ferme and the podium ceremony,” they said.
Man City go top of EPL for the first time since February
Manchester City claimed top spot in the Premier League for the first time since February, as Erling Haaland reached yet another milestone in a 2-1 victory at Fulham on Sunday.
The reigning champions last led the league outright, rather than on goal difference, on Nov 5, 2022.
City defender Kyle Walker told the BBC: “It is always going to be a tough game after the emotions of Wednesday (4-1 win over then league leaders Arsenal).
Liverpool’s Klopp risks sanction for referee ‘against us’ rant
Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp could face disciplinary action after accusing the referee in Sunday’s dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham of bearing a grudge against his team.
Portugal international Diogo Jota’s stoppage-time strike sealed victory at Anfield, just 99 seconds after Spurs thought Richarlison’s first Premier League goal for the club had rescued a point after the visitors had been 3-0 behind.
Klopp, however, was so incensed by the officiating throughout the match that he charged down the touchline to celebrate wildly in front of fourth official John Brooks – and injured himself in the process.