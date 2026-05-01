While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 1, 2026

Myanmar ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi moved to house arrest, state media says

Myanmar’s detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved to house arrest, state media reported on April 30, over five years after the country’s military ousted a civilian government led by the Nobel laureate and imprisoned her.



Suu Kyi, 80, has been detained by the junta since and her whereabouts have been unclear amid a deadly civil war that was triggered by the February 2021 coup that has engulfed much of the impoverished Southeast Asian nation.



“...the remaining portion of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s sentence has been commuted to be served at a designated residence,” state-run MRTV reported, using an honorific for the veteran politician.



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Pivotal US-Iran war deadline approaches with no end in sight for conflict

PHOTO: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump faces a deadline on May 1 to end the Iran war or make the case to Congress for extending it, but the date is most likely to pass without altering the course of a conflict that has lapsed into a standoff over shipping routes.



Ending the war appears highly unlikely.



Instead, analysts and congressional aides said they expect Mr Trump to either notify Congress that he plans a 30-day extension or disregard the deadline, with his administration arguing that a current ceasefire with Tehran marked an end to the conflict.



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Man accused in Trump assassination attempt agrees to remain in custody

PHOTO: REUTERS

The man accused of attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump at a black-tie press gala in Washington agreed on April 30 to remain in custody while his case moves forward.



The suspect, Cole Allen, 31, would not immediately contest prosecutors’ arguments that he was a danger to the community and should remain in jail, his attorney, Tezira Abe, said during a court hearing.



Mr Allen allegedly stormed a security checkpoint and fired a shotgun outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25.



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Italy condemns ‘unlawful’ Israeli interception of Gaza aid flotilla

PHOTO: REUTERS

Italy condemns Israel’s seizure of aid ships bound for Gaza and demands the immediate release of all Italians who have been “unlawfully detained,” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office said on April 30.



Israel intercepted the vessels in international waters near Greece late on April 29, a move the organisers -- Global Sumud Flotilla -- called an act of piracy against boats carrying humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave.



Separately, Germany and Italy’s foreign ministries issued a joint statement saying they were following developments with “deep concern”.



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S’pore men’s hockey team rebuild with eye on 2029 SEA Games gold

ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

A freak accident during training a day before the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand resulted in a fractured nose for national hockey player Dineshraj Naidu.



Hit by a stray ball, he was forced to miss the campaign as his teammates went on to claim a joint-bronze, behind champions Malaysia and runners-up Thailand.



But, having recovered, the 28-year-old midfielder is raring to return to competition action at the Four Nations Invitational Tournament from May 1 to 3 at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium, where they will face Vietnam, Cambodia and Brunei.

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