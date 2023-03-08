While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 8

White House says it sees no change in US-China relations

The White House on Tuesday brushed off bellicose rhetoric from China that the United States risked a confrontation with Beijing, saying Washington was not seeking a conflict and saw no change in US-Chinese relations.

Mr John Kirby, the White House national security spokesman, responded to China’s foreign minister’s warning to Washington to change its “distorted” attitude or risk conflict.

“We seek a strategic competition with China. We do not seek conflict,” Mr Kirby told reporters.

“We aim to compete and we aim to win that competition with China but we absolutely want to keep it at that level.”

