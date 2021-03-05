While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 5

EU to extend vaccine export controls; shipment blocked in Italy

The European Union is planning to extend its export authorisation scheme for Covid-19 vaccines to the end of June, two EU sources told Reuters on Thursday, as a shipment of AstraZeneca shots from the EU to Australia was blocked in Italy.

Extending controls could reignite tensions with countries who rely on shots made in the EU.

Under the scheme, companies must get an authorisation before exporting Covid-19 shots, and may have export requests denied if they do not respect their supply commitments with the EU.

The mechanism was set up at the end of January as a reaction to vaccine makers’ announcements of delays in the deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines to the bloc.

'I will shoot whoever I see': Soldiers use TikTok to threaten protesters

Armed Myanmar soldiers and police are using TikTok to deliver death threats to protesters against last month's coup, researchers said, leading the Chinese video-sharing app to announce it was removing content that incites violence.

Digital rights group Myanmar ICT for Development (Mido) said it had found more than 800 pro-military videos that menaced protesters at a time of increasing bloodshed - with 38 protesters killed on Wednesday alone according to the United Nations.

"It's just the tip of the iceberg," said Mido executive director Htaike Htaike Aung, who said there were "hundreds" of videos of threatening uniformed soldiers and police on the app.

Teenage girl's beheading spurs calls for 'honour killings' law in India

Police in northern India said on Thursday they had arrested a man who beheaded his daughter and carried her severed head to the village police station, a case that spurred calls for a new law against so-called honour killings.

The man told police he had attacked his 17-year-old daughter with an axe on Wednesday in anger over her relationship with a man.

"He said he saw his daughter in a compromising position with a man and he beheaded her in a fit of rage," said Anurag Vats, police superintendent of Hardoi district in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

Royal row with Harry and Meghan heats up before Oprah interview

Meghan Markle has accused the British royal family of peddling lies against herself and her husband Prince Harry, in an escalating transatlantic war of words before a tell-all interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

The explosive claim is the latest salvo in an increasingly heated public relations battle between the British institution and the US-based couple.

Harry and Meghan, who married in a fairytale wedding in 2018, stepped down from frontline royal duties last year, in part blaming media intrusion for their decision to move to North America. But a steady drip of stories in Britain about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally known - and tit-for-tat responses - is becoming a torrent as the broadcast approaches this weekend.

Football: Mount goal gives Chelsea deserved victory at Liverpool

Chelsea reclaimed their place in the Premier League's top four as Mason Mount's superb first-half goal earned them an impressive 1-0 victory at champions Liverpool on Thursday.

Mount cut in to curl a low shot past Liverpool keeper Alisson in the 42nd minute, after Timo Werner had had a goal disallowed, to give Chelsea a deserved halftime lead.

Thomas Tuchel's side then showed great defensive discipline to stand firm in the second period as Liverpool improved.

