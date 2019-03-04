While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 4

US House panel launches probe into possible obstruction by Trump

The House Judiciary Committee will seek documents from more than 60 people and organisations as it begins investigations into possible obstruction of justice and abuse of power by President Donald Trump, the panel’s chairman said on Sunday (March 3).

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler told ABC’s This Week the panel wanted to get documents from the Department of Justice, the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, among others.

“We are going to initiate investigations into abuses of power, into corruption ... and into obstruction of justice,” Nadler said. “It’s our job to protect the rule of law.”

US National Security Adviser John Bolton says Trump-Kim summit was not a failure

National security adviser John Bolton on Sunday (March 3) defended United States President Donald Trump's second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying the president was right not to make a deal that wasn't in the best interests of the United States.

"I don't agree at all that it was a failed summit," Bolton said on Fox News Sunday.

"I think the obligation of the president of the United States is to defend and advance American national security interests. And I think he did that by rejecting a bad deal and by trying again to persuade Kim Jong Un to take the big deal that really could make a difference for North Korea."

'I lived a miserable life': ISIS teen's Dutch husband seeks return to Netherlands

The Dutch husband of Shamima Begum, a British-born teenager who fled to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), wants to live with her in the Netherlands, he said in an interview out Sunday (March 3) from detention in Syria.

Yago Riedijk, who is being held in a Kurdish-run detention centre in northeast Syria, married Begum days after she arrived in territory held by ISIS when he was 23 and she was 15, he told BBC television.

Begum, 19, from east London and now in a refugee camp, has said she would like to return to Britain but has been stripped of her British citizenship by the government which deems her a security threat.

Football: Liverpool held at Everton to surrender top spot in Premier League

Liverpool were left to regret two huge missed chances by Mohamed Salah as Everton held out for a 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby on Sunday (March 3).

Jurgen Klopp’s men now trail champions Manchester City by a point at the top of the Premier League with nine games remaining. Salah was denied by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and a last-ditch challenge by Michael Keane either side of half-time as Liverpool dropped points for the fourth time in six league games.

Fabinho was also guilty of wasting a big opportunity 21 minutes from time as Lucas Digne cleared when the Brazilian took an age to control Virgil van Dijk’s knockdown.

Football: Jorginho fires Chelsea as recalled Kepa shines

Maurizio Sarri declared the Kepa Arrizabalaga controversy was over after the Chelsea goalkeeper began to make amends for his Wembley mutiny with an impressive display in Sunday’s (March 3) 2-1 win at Fulham.

Sarri’s side took the lead through Gonzalo Higuain before Calum Chambers equalised at Craven Cottage. In an incident-packed first half, the much-maligned Jorginho restored Chelsea’s lead with his first goal since the opening weekend of the season.

Chelsea were indebted to Kepa for a series of superb saves that preserved their lead after the break, lifting the sixth-placed Blues within two points of fourth-placed Manchester United, with a game in hand.

