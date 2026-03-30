While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 30, 2026

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Smoke rising from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the outskirts of the village of Yohmor in the southern Lebanese area of Marjeyoun, on March 29.

Israel’s Netanyahu orders expansion of Lebanon operations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on March 29 he had ordered the military to further expand its operations in southern Lebanon, citing continued rocket fire by Hezbollah.

Israel said last week it was enlarging a “buffer zone” up to the Litani River. It was not immediately clear whether Mr Netanyahu was referring to that area or to the seizure of additional territory.

“I have now instructed to further expand the existing security zone in order to finally thwart the threat of invasion and to push the anti-tank missile fire away from our border,” Mr Netanyahu said in a video statement from Israeli Northern Command.

His office declined to provide further details, and the matter has not yet been discussed by the security Cabinet.

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US sees first combat loss of valuable E-3 jet after Iran targets Saudi base

PHOTO: AFP

An Iranian missile strike on a base in Saudi Arabia damaged several military jets and destroyed a valuable E-3 Sentry early warning and control aircraft – the first known combat loss for that type.

The roughly US$300 million (S$386 million) plane was hit in an attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in recent days, according to a person familiar with the matter asking not to be identified discussing sensitive military operations. Unverified photos of the jet showed its tail completely severed, rendering it unflyable.

The so-called AWACS plane, which has a rotating radar disc mounted above its fuselage, is used to spot distant threats and direct other combat aircraft. It provides a powerful advantage, and although the US operates more than 60 and can replace the loss, the destruction of one is costly.

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Pakistan says it’s ready to facilitate US-Iran talks within days

PHOTO: REUTERS

Pakistan’s foreign minister said Islamabad was ready to facilitate peace talks between the US and Iran in the coming days as the war in the Middle East intensified into its fifth week.

“Pakistan is very happy that both Iran and the US have expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate their talks,” Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who is also the deputy prime minister, said in a televised briefing on March 29.

“Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in coming days for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict.”

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Renoir, Cezanne, and Matisse works stolen from Italian museum

Thieves stole paintings by Renoir, Cezanne and Matisse from a museum in Italy a week ago, police said March 29.

Four masked men entered the villa of the Magnani Rocca Foundation, near Parma in northern Italy, and made off with the artworks overnight on March 22 into 23, a police spokesman told AFP, confirming a report on the Rai television network.

They made off with Fish by Auguste Renoir, Still Life with Cherries by Paul Cezanne, and Odalisque on the Terrace by Henri Matisse.

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Spurs interim boss Igor Tudor leaves club after five defeats in seven games

PHOTO: REUTERS

Tottenham Hotspur's interim manager Igor Tudor left the club on March 29 after the Premier League side said they had "mutually agreed" to part ways, with the North London team sitting one point above the relegation zone.

Tudor was appointed interim manager until the end of the season after Spurs sacked Thomas Frank in February.

However, Spurs lost five of seven games under the Croatian, sitting 17th in the league standings with 30 points after 31 games while they were also knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Atletico Madrid.

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