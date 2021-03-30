While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 30

Biden ramps up Covid-19 vaccinations but warns 'war far from won'

US President Joe Biden's administration on Monday announced a raft of new actions to expand the national immunisation campaign and ensure that 90 per cent of adults will be eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus by April 19.

But he warned the "the war against Covid-19 is far from won," and blasted people responsible for "reckless behaviour we've seen on television over the past few weeks" that had left the world's worst-hit country on the brink of a fresh surge.

The new vaccination measures include increasing the number of pharmacies participating in a federal immunisation programme from 17,000 to nearly 40,000, while creating a dozen more mass vaccination sites within three weeks.

It also includes US$100 million (S$135 million) in funding to help vaccinate vulnerable and at-risk older adults and people with disabilities.

READ MORE HERE

Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines highly effective after first shot in real-world use

Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer with BioNTech and Moderna reduced the risk of infection by 80 per cent two weeks or more after the first of two shots, according to data from a real-world study of vaccinated US healthcare personnel and first responders released on Monday.

The risk of infection fell 90 per cent by two weeks after the second shot, the study of just under 4,000 people found.

The study by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention evaluated the vaccines’ ability to protect against infection, including infections that did not cause symptoms.

READ MORE HERE

US suspends trade pact with Myanmar after bloodiest weekend

The US suspended a trade pact with Myanmar Monday and led international condemnation of the junta’s ruthless crackdown, as protesters and mourners took to the streets after the deadliest weekend since the military coup.

Soldiers and police have killed hundreds in a brutal campaign against mass anti-coup protests demanding a restoration of democracy and the release of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

At least 107 people, including seven children, were killed on Saturday, the United Nations said, as the regime staged a major show of might for Armed Forces Day – an annual parade showcasing Myanmar’s military prowess.

READ MORE HERE

Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

Shipping was on the move again late on Monday in Egypt’s Suez Canal after a giant container ship which had been blocking the busy waterway for almost a week was refloated, with more than 400 ships waiting to pass through.

After the 400-metre-long Ever Given was dislodged, 113 ships were expected to transit the canal in both directions by early Tuesday morning, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chairman Osama Rabie told reporters.

He said 422 vessels were waiting in line.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Manchester City's Sergio Aguero to leave club at end of season

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City when his contract runs out this July, newspaper the Manchester Evening News reported on Monday.

Aguero joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has scored 257 goals in 384 games since, making him their record goal-scorer.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said he would reserve any farewell speeches until Aguero actually leaves, but revealed he had commissioned a statue of the striker.

READ MORE HERE