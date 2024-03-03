While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 3

US makes its first Gaza aid airdrop
The United States on March 2 carried out the first of what it said would be a series of humanitarian airdrops of food into Gaza, as aid agencies warned of a growing humanitarian disaster in the Palestinian enclave in the absence of a ceasefire deal.
Three C-130 US military planes delivered more than 38,000 meals into a territory where the United Nations says at least 576,000 people are one step away from famine conditions.
Palestinians posted videos on social media showing boxes of aid being dropped.
Jordanian forces also participated in the operation.
Trump wins Michigan, Missouri Republican caucuses
Donald Trump on March 2 easily won the Republican caucuses in Michigan, where the party has been riven by infighting that some Republicans fear could hurt his campaign in the key battleground state as he gears up for the election in November.
The former US president also won the Missouri Republican caucus on March 2, according to a projection by the Associated Press.
In both states Trump trounced Mrs Nikki Haley, his last remaining rival for the Republican presidential nomination, moving him closer to becoming his party’s White House standard-bearer and a likely general election rematch with President Joe Biden, a Democrat.
Scholz vows probe into leak of Ukraine war talks
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on March 2 promised a full investigation after what appeared to be a recording of confidential army talks on the Ukraine war was posted on Russian social media, in a potentially huge embarrassment for Berlin.
The head of Russia’s state-backed RT channel, Ms Margarita Simonyan, on March 1 posted the 38-minute audio recording of what she claimed were German army officers on Feb 19 discussing striking Crimea.
“What is being reported is a very serious matter and that is why it is now being investigated very carefully, very intensively and very quickly,” Mr Scholz said, on a visit to Rome.
Lawyers seek nearly $8b in fees after Musk pay ruling
The lawyers of a Tesla shareholder who helped void Elon Musk’s enormous 2018 compensation package have asked a court in the US state of Delaware for nearly US$6 billion (S$8 billion) in legal fees, paid in company shares.
In a filing on March 1 with the Delaware Chancery Court, the three legal firms acknowledged the unprecedented size of the fees they are requesting but argued that winning the case in January provided “enormous benefits” to the carmaker.
The court in January approved the annulment of Mr Musk’s 2018 enormous compensation agreement worth US$55.8 billion, siding with Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta, who claimed Mr Musk was overpaid.
Verstappen dominates F1’s Bahrain season-opener
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen opened his bid for a fourth successive title in dominant style with an unchallenged cruise to a Red Bull one-two victory in the March 2 Bahrain Grand Prix.
The 26-year-old Dutchman enjoyed a perfect day as he led from pole position and took a bonus point for fastest lap on his way to finishing 22.4 seconds ahead of Mexican team mate Sergio Perez.
Carlos Sainz, who will be making way for seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025, took the final podium spot in third place ahead of team mate Charles Leclerc.