While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 3

US makes its first Gaza aid airdrop

The United States on March 2 carried out the first of what it said would be a series of humanitarian airdrops of food into Gaza, as aid agencies warned of a growing humanitarian disaster in the Palestinian enclave in the absence of a ceasefire deal.

Three C-130 US military planes delivered more than 38,000 meals into a territory where the United Nations says at least 576,000 people are one step away from famine conditions.

Palestinians posted videos on social media showing boxes of aid being dropped.

Jordanian forces also participated in the operation.

Trump wins Michigan, Missouri Republican caucuses