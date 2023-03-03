While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 3

Blinken, Lavrov speak amid war of words over Ukraine at G-20

The United States and its European allies sparred with Russia over the war in Ukraine at a meeting of G-20 foreign ministers in New Delhi on Thursday, with the rival sides each accusing the other of destabilising the world.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a brief encounter on the sidelines of the meeting.

During their exchange, Mr Blinken urged Russia to reverse its decision on the New Start nuclear treaty, a senior US official said.

Mr Blinken also told Mr Lavrov that Washington was prepared to support Ukraine to defend itself for as long as it takes, the official said. The two spoke for less than 10 minutes, they said.

