While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 29, 2026

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Demonstrators protesting in Washington on March 28 hold effigies of US President Donald Trump and Trump administration officials, during the nationwide "No Kings" day of rallies.

US crowds protest Trump on ‘No Kings’ day

Huge crowds rallied against US President Donald Trump from coast to coast on March 28, venting their fury over what they see as his authoritarian style of governing, his hardline immigration policies and the war with Iran.

It is the third time in less than a year that Americans have taken to the streets as part of a grassroots movement called “No Kings”, the most vocal and visual conduit for opposition to Mr Trump since he began his second term in January 2025.

Organisers say they expect millions to flood the streets of big cities and small towns, demonstrating against everything from immigration raids and high consumer pricing to the war against Iran that Mr Trump launched alongside Israel.

In New York, America’s most populous city, tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied, including Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, a frequent Trump critic, who called the president “an existential threat to our freedoms and security.” Protests unfolded from Atlanta to San Diego, with Alaskans due to join the mix later in the day.

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Son of Iran’s ousted shah wins ovation at CPAC

The exiled son of Iran’s last shah, Mr Reza Pahlavi, earned thunderous applause from a packed conference hall of US conservatives on March 28 as he urged Washington to press its military campaign against Tehran.

Speaking to a raucous audience in Texas, Mr Pahlavi cast the war as a historic opportunity to topple Iran’s clerical leadership, drawing cheers with a vision of his country transformed from an adversary of the United States into an ally.

“Can you imagine Iran going from ‘death to America’ to ‘God Bless America’?” he asked the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference in the Dallas suburbs, prompting one of several standing ovations.

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Kuwait airport hit by drones, radar system damaged

Kuwait International Airport was targeted by multiple drone attacks on March 28 that caused significant damage to its radar system but resulted in no casualties, state news agency KUNA reported, citing the country’s Civil Aviation Authority.

The authority’s spokesperson later said the attacks were carried out by Iran, its proxies and the armed factions it supports.

Kuwait’s fire department, meanwhile, said a fire that broke out in fuel tanks at the airport on March 25 following a previous drone attack had been extinguished after operations lasting 58 consecutive hours, KUNA reported on March 28.

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France foils bomb attack outside US bank in Paris

PHOTO: REUTERS

French police stopped an apparent bomb attack outside a US bank in Paris early on March 28 when they arrested a person about to set off a homemade explosive device, officials and sources close to the case told AFP.

The incident occurred around 3.30am (9.30am in Singapore) in front of a Bank of America building in the chic 8th arrondissement, a couple of streets from the Champs-Elysees.

Police grabbed the suspect just after he placed a device, made of five litres of liquid, believed to be fuel, and an ignition system, one of the sources said.

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Aryna Sabalenka completes ‘Sunshine Double’

PHOTO: IMAGN IMAGES VIA REUTERS CONNECT

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka beat hometown favourite Coco Gauff 6-2 4-6 6-3 in the Miami Open final on March 28 to join an exclusive club by completing the coveted “Sunshine Double”.

World number one Sabalenka, who reached the final without dropping a set, won 73 per cent of her first-serve points and faced just two break points en route to victory in a rematch of the 2025 French Open final won by Gauff.

Sabalenka is only the fifth woman to win the Indian Wells and Miami titles back-to-back, a feat known as the Sunshine Double given the tournaments’ respective locations in California and Florida.

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