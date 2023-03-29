While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 29

Biden kicks off campaign touting US economy

President Joe Biden launched a new drive on Tuesday to promote a major theme of his expected re-election campaign, touting what he said was a resurgence of US manufacturing – and warning Republicans could tank the economy.

“I’ve been determined to make things in this country again, to build American manufacturing capacity,” Mr Biden said, at Wolfspeed, a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Durham, North Carolina, that recently announced a US$5 billion (S$6.6 billion) expansion.

Ramping up US capacity in a global race to produce the tiny, high-tech components at the heart of most modern technology has been a priority for Mr Biden since he took office in 2021.

His trip to the factory kicked off what the White House is calling a three-week “Investing in America” tour where top officials will visit some 20 states to tout newly created manufacturing jobs in the semiconductor industry and in a variety of other sectors boosted by massive government incentives.

READ MORE HERE

Russian forces making no headway in Bakhmut, Avdiivka