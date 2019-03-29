While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 29

Britain's Theresa May plans watered-down Brexit vote to secure departure delay

British Prime Minister Theresa May scrambled on Thursday for a way to secure a new delay to Brexit in the face of parliamentary deadlock by setting out plans for a watered-down vote on her EU divorce deal to be held on Friday.

Lawmakers will vote on May’s withdrawal agreement at a special sitting but not on the framework for future relations with the EU she negotiated at the same time, a manoeuvre which sparked confusion among lawmakers.

Britain agreed with the EU last week to delay Brexit from the originally planned March 29 until April 12, with a further delay until May 22 on offer if May could get her divorce package ratified by lawmakers this week after two failed attempts.

“The European Union will only agree an extension until May 22 if the withdrawal agreement is approved this week,” House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom told lawmakers. “Tomorrow’s motion gives parliament the opportunity to secure that extension.”

US lawsuit filed against Boeing over Ethiopian Airlines crash

A lawsuit against Boeing was filed in US federal court on Thursday in what appeared to be the first suit over a March 10 Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crash that killed 157 people.

The lawsuit was filed in Chicago federal court by the family of Jackson Musoni, a citizen of Rwanda, and alleges that Boeing, which manufactures the 737 Max, had defectively designed the automated flight control system.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

US performs first kidney transplant from living donor with HIV

The kidney of a 35-year-old HIV-positive woman has been transplanted into another patient with the virus that causes Aids, US surgeons announced on Thursday, in a major medical breakthrough.

The surgeons at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore performed the operation on Monday, calling it the first in the world of its kind.

"I'm feeling good," said the donor, Nina Martinez (above), at a Thursday news conference following the surgery.

Scientists discover how mosquitoes detect human sweat

Scientists have known for decades that mosquitoes are attracted to the lactic acid contained in human sweat, but in the era before advanced genetics, the precise mechanism had remained a mystery.

Now, a team of researchers at Florida International University have discovered the olfactory receptor that allows the disease-carrying insects to hone in on our odour - and how to switch it off.

They published their work on the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known for spreading deadly illnesses like Zika, dengue and yellow fever, in the journal Current Biology.

'Pope' John Malkovich delights pilgrims in Saint Peter's Square

Dressed in white robes and other papal insignia, actor John Malkovich delighted throngs in Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican City on Thursday as he filmed a scene for Paulo Sorrentino's The New Pope series.

Pilgrims did a double take as the bearded "pontiff" strode around, the 65-year-old going as far as to greet babies proffered for his "blessing".

After the major success of Sorrentino's The Young Pope series, starring Jude Law, the Italian director has returned with a follow-up drama with American Malkovich as Pope John Paul III on board a black popemobile rather than the usual white variant.

